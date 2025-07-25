Halt! There’s an exciting new food market in Belfast

The former Europa Bus Centre is now a food hub.

A NEW street food market named Halt has opened at the former Europa Bus Centre as part of the Weavers Cross project, creating jobs and fostering community engagement.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative also includes a community hub, Platform, operated by Co-operation Ireland.

The new street food market and community hub, named Halt, opened on July 8 in Belfast city centre, occupying the former Europa Bus Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is part of the significant Weavers Cross project, which encompasses a redevelopment area of 1.5 million square feet, deemed one of the largest regeneration schemes in the city’s history.

The Halt project aims to create an “authentic street food market” and a bar, thereby generating approximately 40 jobs while revitalising the surrounding area.

This new market will serve as a “meanwhile” use site, providing a temporary yet vibrant space for food and community activities as the larger plans for Weavers Cross evolve.

In conjunction with the food market, a bespoke innovation and community hub will be established, named Platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This centre will be operated by Co-operation Ireland, an organisation focused on peace-building across the island.

The hub is designed to offer an inclusive space that supports local community initiatives, contributing to the area’s social dynamics while the broader Weavers Cross development progresses.

The Weavers Cross project is spearheaded by MRP, a leading property development and investment company in the UK and Ireland.

The initiative aims to establish a dynamic neighbourhood at the heart of Belfast, centred around the newly-integrated Grand Central Station, combining commercial, cultural, residential, and business facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Beacom, Development Director of MRP, said of the project's potential: “Weavers Cross provides a generational opportunity to elevate and regenerate a brownfield site to create an exciting new sustainable destination in the heart of Belfast.

“It will help to stimulate wider economic growth, while supporting local communities and driving social value.”

He further added that the reimagining of the former bus centre would create a vibrant space that not only attracts foot traffic but also enriches the cultural atmosphere of the area.

The chief executive of Co-operation Ireland, Ian Jeffers, also expressed enthusiasm about the plans, highlighting that relocating to the former Europa Travel Centre is a significant step for their organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remarked: “Weavers Cross will be a catalyst for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Belfast, and locating our offices at the site reflects our commitment to support holistic community spaces and build on our well-established peace and reconciliation work.”