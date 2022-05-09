Hampshire Down Lamb Group to Launch ‘first of its kind’ marketing scheme at Balmoral Show

The scheme will enable the group to build their membership and further develop the network of commercial breeders supplying Hampshire Down cross lambs in Northern Ireland.

Hampshire Down Lamb Group was established in 2020 by four established breeders - Trevor Todd, Rodney Wilson, Kevin McCarthy, and Allen McFadden.

They are all members of the Hampshire Down Sheep Breeders’ Association (Northern Ireland) and have been breeding Hampshire Downs and selling locally for many years.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin McCarthy, Rodney Wilson, Allen McFadden and Trevor Todd, Hampshire Down Lamb Group founding members

The Hampshire Down Lamb Group work with local sheep farmers to help develop markets for their lamb produced from Hampshire Down sires.

This new scheme creates a unique opportunity for local breeders to come together to raise awareness of the Hampshire Down breed and develop supply arrangements to enable group members to supply local consumers through a network of select local butchers and retailers.

Trevor Todd, Hampshire Down Lamb Group, commented: “The Hampshire Down Lamb Group was formed two years ago by four enthusiastic breeders, all of whom have been breeding pedigree Hampshire Downs and selling locally for many years.

“Feedback from consumers was so positive that it spurred them to work together to develop the brand identity and supply chain arrangements in order to ensure that the benefits of our stock are appreciated by commercial producers and our lamb can be enjoyed by consumers throughout Northern Ireland.”

Kevin McCarthy, Rodney Wilson, Allen McFadden and Trevor Todd, Hampshire Down Lamb Group founding members

The scheme has been supported by DAERA under the Agri-food Cooperation Scheme (AFCS), which aims to support like-minded businesses within the agri-food sector to work together in exploring ways of improving returns from the supply chain.

Launching at the Balmoral Show will allow interested parties to chat first hand with the group members to better understand the benefits on offer and become involved with the group activities.