Hampshires on a crest of a wave

Kevin McCarthy’s ewe lamb

There was a 100% clearance of ewes of all ages and a 71% clearance of rams.

Judging the show was Trevor Fegan of Loughbrickland.

Trevor stated: “The sheep I judged were of excellent quality and it made my judging a lot harder. I was very impressed with the sheep quality overall today.”

Aged ewe 11 Sean Doyle

Champion on the day was a shearling ram bred from Kevin and Anna McCarthy’s Ballycreelly flock. This high indexed ram sired by Ballycreelly What The Devil and from Yarcombe ewe sold on the day for 520gns to Butcher Alfie Murray from Ballygowan.

The reserve champion was an aged ewe bred from Sean and Gillian Doyle’s Loughbrea flock.

This strong stylish Ewe sired by Yarcombe Flashman and from a Ballyvester ewe sold for £540 to judge Trevor Fegan of Loughbrickland.

Rodney Wilson of Aimney Flock sold his first placed shearling ewe for £860 to Mr Padraig Geraghty.

The highest priced owners at the show

The ewe sired by Cloghemy Mr T and from a Moyallon ewe caught the eye of Mr Geraghty and heading to settle in his flock in Galway.

Mr Geraghty also received a £25 voucher for Fane Valley as highest bidder in shearling ewe section.

The sale finished on a high with Kevin McCarthy’s Creelly Flock selling their stylish ewe lamb and first prize winner for 1350gns.

The ewe lamb sired by Glenbrook Redemption and from a Ballycreelly ewe saw a bidding war online and in mart, with new owner Mr John Hourigan of Donard, Co Wicklow taking her back to his new commercial flock. Mr Horrigan also received a £25 voucher for Fane Valley as highest bidder in Ewe Lamb section.

Kevin McCarthy ram lamb

Hampshire Down sheep are becoming more and more recognised for their efficiency to finish off grass quickly without creep, and offering a highly sustainable option to commercial sheep producers.

The club would like to wish all purchasers all the success with their new additions to their flocks.

A very big thank you to judge Trevor Fegan, all staff at Beattie Livestock Mart including a special thank you to auctioneer Richard Beattie and Fane Valley for their kind sponsorship.