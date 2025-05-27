Harper Adams continues run as UK’s best university for career prospects

Harper Adams University is marking a nine-year unbroken run as the UK’s best University for Career Prospects - as voted by students themselves.

On Wednesday, the university picked up the Whatuni Student Choice Awards for Career Prospects from event host Alexander Armstrong at a glittering ceremony in London.

A team of Harper Adams representatives from professional services and academic departments, as well as the Students Union, attended the awards, held at the Brewery events venue.

Careers advisor and service manager Maria Simpson, who was among the attendees from the university, said: “It’s fantastic to win this award, voted for by our students, for the ninth time.

“We feel very proud and privileged for this student recognition of the collaboration we have with employers in supporting them on placement, in apprenticeships, with internships and graduate recruitment.

“Our support starts for our students with pre -entry guidance looking at career pathways and runs through the whole student experience - which is recognised with this award.”

The awards are the only UK event of their kind where students alone judge and review their universities.

Its 12 categories reflect the views of more than 36,000 students from across the UK whose reviews were collected over the past year.

The data collected shows that student satisfaction levels have increased across all 12 award categories.

Career Prospects – the award Harper Adams once again took home - saw the biggest increase in satisfaction levels across the country, rising from 4.18 out of 5 in 2024 to 4.28 in 2025.

Simon Emmett, CEO of IDP Connect who organise the WUSCAs, said: “The increased performance in student satisfaction reflected in this year’s awards, and by the ongoing stream of Whatuni student reviews, demonstrates just how much the UK higher education sector is constantly improving and striving for excellence.

“We know that capturing the views and measurements of students (and these awards) – based entirely on their real-life experiences - is helping to drive positive changes for the sector and to highlight best practice.

“The WUSCAs are about celebrating universities and colleges that are truly placing students at the heart of the system.”

Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan added: “Being voted best in the UK for Career Prospects by our students for a decade demonstrates the consistency of our approach to equipping our students for their future careers.

“This approach begins the moment prospective students step onto campus for one of our open days and extends well after they graduate – as our thriving alumni network can attest.

“I’d like to thank everybody at the university and in our Students’ Union, as well as our alumni, donors, and partner employers and organisations, who have demonstrated a consistent commitment to career prospects for our students.

“As ever, of course, our biggest thanks must go to our students themselves, both for their reviews which led to this award, and to their confidence in us as an institution.”

Harper Adams has won the Career Prospects Award (previously named Job Prospects) in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. No award was made in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.