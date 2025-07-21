Harper Adams is number one UK University for graduate employment in new national statistics

Harper Adams University is the number one UK University for graduate employment, according to the latest national statistics.

The institution is also the leading University across a range of other employment measures in the new Graduate Outcomes figures.

These follow the progress students who completed their studies in 2023, showing how many were in work or further study 15 months later.

Overall, Harper Adams ranks first among universities in the UK for the proportion of all graduates in work and further study; the proportion of full-time undergraduates in work or further study; and the proportion of full-time undergraduates in full-time employment.

Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan welcomed the latest figures.

He said: “These results are excellent news, not only for Harper Adams University, but more importantly, for our graduates.

“They are both a testament to the effort those graduates displayed while at University – and their focus on building their careers after graduation.”

Four undergraduate degree subject areas – Animal Sciences, Business Management, Food Science and Veterinary Physiotherapy – achieved 100% of graduates in work or further study, as did postgraduate students and degree apprentices.

The recording of Graduate Outcomes statistics has changed this year to include students who are undertaking activities such as travelling or caring for dependents, rather than being unemployed, in the headline stats.

Using metrics on par with previous reporting methods, 99 per cent of students and 98.7 per cent of full-time undergraduates are in work or further study – with Harper Adams again the leading University in the country for both.

Earlier this year, student votes secured Harper Adams a nine-year unbroken run as the UK’s best University for Career Prospects at the Whatuni Student Choice awards.

The University won the Career Prospects Award (previously named Job Prospects) in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 – the award ceremony was not held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Sloan added: “We work closely with our students, industry partners, and across the wider Harper Adams community to equip them with the skills they need for their future careers.

“Our degrees are developed hand-in-hand with industry and are targeted to the sectors we service.

“We’re also adding new courses, such as the digitally-focused courses at Harper Adams University, Telford, to meet the future needs of employers, boost high-end skills and support regeneration and economic growth.

“These aren’t simply figures – they represent hundreds of individual stories of people making a difference across the diverse range of sectors which Harper Adams serves – and beyond.

“Many of our current students tell us that this focus on careers and employability drove their decision to study with us, whether that’s the focus on their sector, our industry placements – or the chance to hear from alumni who have gone on to great things.”