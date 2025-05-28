Harper Adams University students take top prizes at Farmers’ Club Pinnacle Awards 2025

Harper Adams University students have dominated this year’s Farmers’ Club Pinnacle Awards – taking both first and third places.

Scooping first place was Jess Dook, a final year BSc (Hons) Agriculture student. And in third was Maisie Rodgers, final year BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Farm Business Management.

The Pinnacle Awards recognise students’ farm business planning skills and are open to full-time students on a college or university course that is related to the rural economy who complete a practically based business-related project as part of their course.

Students are entered on the recommendation of their college or university as having undertaken a project of a high standard which is suitable for assessment in competition with others.

“Both entries were based on work for a module in agriculture business development and on-farm diversification which forms part of their degree programmes,” explained senior lecturer Alastair Johnston.

“Jess and Maisie produced very professional, and detailed reports which enabled them to be nominated for the awards. The content of their reports clearly impressed the judging panel to get them into the shortlisted finalists and proceed to present their reports at the Farmers Club.

“I was fortunate to be present at the awards ceremony and watched both student present to a very high standard, with confidence and knowledge on their subject matter. They should be very proud of themselves - we were at proud of how well they represented Harper Adams at this national competition.”

Winner Jess, 23, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, said: “I was overjoyed to secure the prestigious Pinnacle Award at the Farmers Club in London.

“I was delighted to have been chosen, as the standard of applicants was extremely high, all addressing current farming problems with realistic, attainable solutions. My parents and myself really enjoyed the day, despite my nerves.

“I would like to thank ADAS, The Farmers Club and The Cave Foundation for this opportunity and I would really encourage future students to enter.

“Reaching the end of my fours year at Harper Adams University and reflecting on the experience I cannot express enough how Harper has helped me to become the person I am today and equip me with the skills to take over the family farm.

“Without going to Harper Adams I would have never had the opportunity to be considered for the Pinnacle Award, to do placement year in Australia, to attain a Morrisons scholarship for my dissertation and to represent the university at the Oxford Farming Conference. I'm leaving Harper Adams having made friends and memories for life.”

Maisie, 22, from Selby, North Yorkshire, added: “Receiving the Bronze Award at the Pinnacle Awards is a real honour and a proud milestone in my journey. Having my work recognised nationally has boosted my confidence as I look ahead to a career in the agriculture industry. My time at Harper Adams has been key to this achievement, the practical learning and support from staff have helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

Maisie added thanks to lecturers Alastair Johnston, Wyn Morgan, and Martin Wilkinson for their guidance during the preparation and on the day.

The Pinnacle Awards provide students who are planning to work in the agricultural industry an opportunity to demonstrate their potential and receive a valuable cash prize.

Tutors select and submit up to two projects, which are assessed against defined criteria and the aims of the award scheme by a panel of judges from The Farmers Club, ADAS and The Cave Foundation.

Students are encouraged to develop innovative, competitive, and realistic business strategies that also meet the wider environmental requirements.