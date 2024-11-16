Harper Adams University Trial Results from Panatec Rumen Proof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In Mayo Healthcare’s independent trials at Harper Adams University, Panatec Rumen Proof was evaluated for performance benefits in dairy cows.

Developed in co-operation with the National University of Ireland, Panatec is a novel and first-generation iodophor feed additive for dairy cows, finishing cattle and growing calves.

In the Harper Adams trials, the effect of feeding Panatec Rumen Proof to dairy cows was compared to feeding a control diet.

Performance, feed conversion, and cow weight were measured during the 84-day study in early lactation.

Diets were based on maize and grass silage with straight feeds and were fed as a total mixed ration twice/day.

The cows were milked twice/day at approximately 6am and 5pm and milk samples were taken during the collection week for compositional analysis.

Cows were housed in the same portion of a cubicle building.

All cows had continued access to water, and individual feed intake was recorded daily by the feeders.

The results of the Harper Adams trial found:

- Feeding Panatec Rumen Proof increased liveweight gain. The control group averaged a gain of 0.06kg/day whereas the Rumen Proof group gained 0.62kg/day;

- Feed conversion efficiency improved significantly compared to the control diet;

- Milk yield (fat corrected) kg/day was 38.5L versus 37.1L/day in the control group;

- Milk fat was 1.54g/kg compared to 1.48g/kg in the control group;

- Milk protein was 31.2g/kg compared to 30.9g/kg in the control group.

Commenting on the results, Killian O’Brian of Mayo Healthcare said: “These trial results follow on from an earlier university trial where Panatec Rumen Proof demonstrated a significantly higher rumen pH than a control when fed once a day.

“This has an obvious benefit in terms of controlling acidosis and this Harper trial demonstrated performance benefits as well as a high return on investment.

“One of the most interesting findings is the weight cows were putting on when fed Rumen Proof.

“This trial was in early lactation cows when keeping weight on is a challenge in itself and we expect this extra weight will have a positive impact on fertility.”

In conjunction with the Farming Life, Mayo Healthcare will be releasing further research from Harper Adams, Dutch and American Universities.

Another university trial in the US has concluded where Panatec Rumen Proof challenged the feed antibiotic, sodium Monensin.

Rumen Proof is available in parlour packs for direct addition to feed, or in TMR packs via the feed wagon.