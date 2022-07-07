Harrison & Hetherington auctioneer invited to conduct elite Limousin sale to mark Northern Irish Club milestone

Conducting the sale as guest auctioneer James, will also be involved in the pre-sale selection process.

On being invited to conduct such a prestigious sale, James said: “This is an incredible opportunity, and I am honoured to have been invited by the Northern Irish Limousin Club to conduct this sale, and to help mark such a milestone.

“The cattle on offer at this sale will be amongst the best Limousin cattle in northern Europe and without a doubt this sale provides a very rare and exciting opportunity for buyers.”

Pedigree sales manager and leading auctioneer for Harrison & Hetherington James Little

This sale will bring together some of the finest Limousin cattle Northern Ireland has to offer, and tenders a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase the very best breeding animals that will not be available in any other sale. Entries will include elite females with a small selection of bulls, as well as male and female calves under 12 months old, with all going through a stringent selection process.

Speaking ahead of the show and sale, club chairman, Brian McAuley commented: “We chose to invite James to conduct the sale due to his excellent reputation for selling pedigree animals.

“This sale is going to bring some very special cattle together. It really is about quality over quantity. Northern Irish cattle are competing at the highest level, and are breaking records at the moment, really showcasing the quality of animals here in Northern Ireland.”

As experts in pedigree sales, Harrison & Hetherington has a large following of buyers, and this latest invite allows them to expand their offering. To ensure a simple process for all buyers, cattle will be sold ready for export.