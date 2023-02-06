Harrison & Hetherington to conduct groundbreaking Clonagh Simmental online sale

Held on the leading online auction platform, Mart Eye, from Friday 10 to Monday 13 February, the sale will offer buyers a total of 50 lots including 36 heifers, 12 bulls and two embryo lots from the famous award-winning Clonagh herd. Also included in the sale are 12 Limousin and four Charolais cattle.

Starting just 30 years ago with a single pedigree Simmental cow, Garrett Behan and his wife Lyndsey have built the Clonagh herd in to the biggest in Ireland.

The herd numbers more than 300 head, with bloodlines that now spread all over Europe and a remarkable record of success in the show ring.

Clonagh Nigella Posh, Lot 3.

On average, Clonagh Simmentals win nine national championships each year, and the Behans have won nine times in the last 11 years overall champion at the National Show in Ireland.

Stand out lots in the forthcoming sales include the two-year-old bull, Clonagh Noddy, born September 2021, from sire Manor Park Hansome, and Dam Clonagh Hippy Willow Et, and Clonagh Nijella Posh, born December 2021, sire Manor Park Hansome and dam Clonagh Glamorous Posh. As well as two full sisters to Lucky Explorer, the Clonagh bull whose 2020 sale set a record price in Europe of €52,000.

Heatherington & Harrison Auctioneer, James Little, believes that the reputation of the Clonagh pedigree, and the exceptional strength of the H&H approved UK customer following, could also make this a record-breaking sale.

“We are absolutely delighted to be entrusted with the sale of such high calibre pedigree livestock by one of Southern Ireland’s most prominent and respected breeders,” James commented.

Clonagh Noddy, Lot 37.

“It’s a privilege for us and we’re very confident that in conjunction with the established credibility of Mart Eye, we can showcase the Clonagh cattle to leading Simmental breeders across the whole of the UK.”

