Harvest of Hope campaign launched by Rural Support

Rural Support, Northern Ireland’s only farm support charity, is proud to announce the launch of its seasonal campaign, Harvest of Hope, running from 13 October – 14 November 2025.

This initiative aims to shine a light on the resilience of the farming community while offering vital support during a time of reflection, transition, and preparation for the winter months. As the harvest season draws to a close, Harvest of Hope celebrates the strength and spirit of rural life while acknowledging the challenges many farmers and farm families face – from financial pressures and isolation to mental health concerns and succession planning.

“This season, as the fields yield their bounty, we are reminded of the strength, resilience, and dedication of our farming communities. Yet behind every harvest lies a story — of long days, uncertain weather, and mounting pressures. That’s why we are launching our Harvest of Hope campaign — to raise vital funds that will directly support farmers and their families during times of crisis. Your donation will help us be there when it matters most as every gift, no matter the size, is a seed of hope. Together, we can ensure that the hands that feed us are never left behind,” said Kevin Doherty CEO of Rural Support.

Rural Support understand the unique challenges that farming families face – from financial uncertainty and isolation to physical and mental health pressures. That’s why their mission is to stand alongside our farming community through every season, offering free practical, emotional, and financial support when it's needed most.

Pamela Caldwell, Fundraising Income Generation & Events Executive at Rural Support, officially launching the charity’s Harvest of Hope Campaign 2025

Through this campaign, Rural Support aims to:

- Raise £10,000 to fund mental health services, crisis support, and financial guidance.

- Reach thousands of farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland with information about free, confidential support services.

- Partner with schools, businesses, and local communities to amplify awareness of farming-related challenges.

Every pound raised will help provide:

- Crisis support for farming families in need

- Mental health counselling

- Financial planning and farm business management support

To make a donation to this campaign please follow the link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/harvestofhope2025 or contact Rural Support’s Fundraising Income Generation & Events Executive, Pamela Caldwell on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]