Haulier convicted of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey
A haulier was convicted at Newry Magistrates' Court today of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey.
Published 15th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Kenneth Boyd (53) of Magherabeg Road in Dromore, County Down, pleaded guilty and was fined £250 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian (OV), at an abattoir, examined an animal presented by Mr Boyd. The animal was in very poor body condition and was displaying signs of severe lameness, with its back arched while standing and walking, and several of the animal’s joints were clearly swollen. It was the OV’s professional opinion that animal was unfit to be transported.
