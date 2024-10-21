It is a spooky time at the Alley Theatre this Halloween.

JOIN the Ghostly Gathering at the Alley Theatre this Halloween with a range of spooky shows, marvellous magic and weirdly wonderful workshops.

Barking Dog Theatre Company presents two shows on Monday, October 28. First up is The Whittaker’s Ghost at 2pm. Enjoy this spine-tingling ghost story, based on a supposedly real-life tale in Montreal in Canada, that’s perfect for ghouls and ghosts aged five to 10-year-olds.

Don't worry about the story being scary, Barking Dog's two talented actors (with the help of some puppets and children from the audience) present this exciting tale, specially adapted for children. With original music and audience participation as well as use of puppetry and mime, this is an ideal Halloween adventure.

Perfect for little witches and wizards aged under-six, ‘Teddy is in Spooky Wood’ will take place at 3.30pm. This is the story of Sammy Ragdoll and her best friend Eddy The Teddy as they take a walk through the woods. Sammy warns Eddy to stick to the path, but Eddy is easily distracted and has a tendency to wander off. Soon he is lost and letting his imagination run away with him. Don’t worry, the only one likely to be scared during this performance is Eddy the Teddy. The production uses many elements of theatre-mime, puppetry and songs for children to join in with. It's a perfect introduction to live entertainment for children who've never been to a show before, and a welcome return for Eddy the Teddy's young fans. Tickets are £4 or Family Ticket £13 per show

The Alley will be the web of entertainment on Halloween Day, Thursday, October 31, from noon-5pm. Spend some time encouraging your little ones to learn about the world with the use of imaginative and interactive play at the ‘Roarsome Interactive Role Play Village’.

Take this opportunity to step into a world where learning meets imagination! Watch as your little ones dive into a realm of make-believe, and explore the world around them in the most magical way possible, and let the adventures begin this Halloween. Various sessions available from noon-4pm. Cost £2, suitable from walking age to five-year-olds.

Everyone's favourite magician Parky will also be entertaining all the ghouls, goblins, witches and wizards who visit the Alley for Halloween. His range of magical tricks will leave them spellbound with two shows at 1pm and 3.15pm. Word of warning – be prepared for spooktacular laughter and giggles. Parky will perform at 1pm and 3.15pm. Admission is free, but must be pre-booked.

You can also get creative in the Alley’s Halloween inspired arts and crafts workshops from 1-5pm. A series of drop-in classes are available to allow you to make some Halloween inspired crafts. Free admission.

For more information and tickets visit www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384444.