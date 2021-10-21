Have you received this email about your spend local voucher?

Spend Local voucher.

The email asks for documentary evidence to be uploaded and is sent from ‘[email protected]’ with the subject, ‘failed application’.

It reads: “Thank you for applying to the High Street Scheme.

“However, it has not been possible to verify your identity (or the person that you have applied on behalf of) through automated checks of the data you provided against a range of Government databases.”

It goes on to say: “You will need to upload 1 piece of evidence to prove you are resident in Northern Ireland, and upload 1 piece of evidence to prove your date of birth.”