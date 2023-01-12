MSD is the collective term given to any injury, ache or damage of the joints or tissues in the upper or lower limbs or back.

Workers engaged in manual handling and activities that involve the moving of items, either by lifting, lowering, pushing, pulling or carrying, can be at particular risk.

The call comes at the launch of an HSENI proactive, on-site inspection programme which begins this month.

HSENI Principal Inspector Kellie McNamara

HSENI Principal Inspector, Kellie McNamara, said: “The movement of almost all goods in Northern Ireland involves road transport.

“As we welcome 2023 we are urging employers in the haulage and logistics sector to work with us to reduce work-related serious injury and ill health caused by MSD.

“Taking some simple step to properly assess the risks associated with manual handling could prevent serious and potentially long-term injury to workers.”

Until the end of March, HSENI inspectors will specifically look at the controls that employers have in place to manage risks associated with moving and handling. Inspectors will also provide information and advice to employers on the risk of MSD associated with manual handling - MSD is often developed over months or years.

The term covers conditions with specific medical diagnoses, such as tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, epicondylitis (also known as tennis elbow), and non-specific syndromes, such as repetitive strain injury.