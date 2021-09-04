Healthy horticulture grows at this year’s Balmoral Show

The Horticulture Forum and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society recently launched Healthy Horticulture ahead of the 2021 Balmoral Show. Pictured, left to right, Dr Aoibeann Walsh, Rural Support, Head of Social Farming and Innovation; Adrian McGowan, chair UFU Vegetable Committee; Hamilton Loney, chair Horticulture Forum NI, and Jilly Dougan, KNIB Biodiversity Recovery Coordinator

This popular display highlights the importance of horticulture in Northern Ireland and showcases the range of benefits that it brings, from improving both your physical and mental health and welling as well as highlighting the importance of protecting our planet and the environment around us.

This year, Healthy Horticulture are delighted to welcome Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Rural Support-Social Farming to join them at the show.