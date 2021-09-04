Healthy horticulture grows at this year’s Balmoral Show
The Horticulture Forum and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have recently launched the Healthy Horticulture section as part of the 2021 Show.
This popular display highlights the importance of horticulture in Northern Ireland and showcases the range of benefits that it brings, from improving both your physical and mental health and welling as well as highlighting the importance of protecting our planet and the environment around us.
This year, Healthy Horticulture are delighted to welcome Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Rural Support-Social Farming to join them at the show.
This year’s show will run from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September, that’s four action packed days of family fun. Come along and visit us this year, whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first time visitor or repeat show-goer, we hope to see you there. Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.