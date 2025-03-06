Hear from farming entrepreneurs ‘on the couch’ at Monitor Farm meeting

The North East is a hotspot for young, entrepreneurial farmers, typified by Duncan and Claire Morrison, the Deeside Monitor Farmers.

Recognising that fact, the next Deeside Monitor Farm meeting will be a forward-looking evening featuring a panel of farmers who are chasing and creating a positive future.

Open to everyone, whatever their age, ‘On the Couch with Michael Blanche’, host of The Pasture Pod, will be held on Thursday 20 March from 5.45-8pm at Inverurie Town Hall.

Michael, as well as podcasting, farms 550 ewes and 200 hoggets as a tenant at Culteuchar near Forgandenny, Perth, owns a share of a growing suckler herd of 45 Angus cross Welsh black females and contract farms sheep for a neighbour, as well as being a farm consultant.

Kirsten and Ross Williams

The Inverurie event will bring together young, positive farmers who are clear that their future is in farming: Striving to do what they do well, seeking out opportunities and continually improving and growing is in their blood.

‘On the couch with Michael Blanche’ will be:

Kirsty and Ross Williams – farmers at Ranna Farm, Tarland, where they moved with their family after an Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) starter farm. They have pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep, oven ready poultry, finishing pigs and arable crops, and also have day jobs working with SAC Consulting and Norvite, respectively.

Michelle Bruce – farms at Meikle Tillyeve, Udny with her husband Gary and their daughter Rosie, where they have six working Collies and 730 breeding ewes. Michelle also works as a part-time self-employed agricultural consultant, and the pair also host sheepdog training clinics.

Michelle Bruce

Robert Marshall – runs a mixed Aberdeenshire farm near Lumphanan extending to over 2,500 acres of arable and grassland. He took over the majority partnership of his family business in his 20s, with the support of his parents and continues to manage change, building climate resilience into his system.

Louise Munro – farms with her husband Stuart at Mossend near Hatton, Aberdeenshire where she manages 50 Stabiliser cattle, finishing the progeny and brings in store lambs over winter. She’s a mum to two boys, is a farm consultant and the North East of Scotland Farm Management Association secretary.

Michael will interview each of them as part of a light-hearted discussion about the routes each has taken on their steps to farming fame. The meeting will be opened by Alix Ritchie of Farmstrong, who will warm up the audience before Michael and his guests take to the stage, with all five panellists seated on a very large couch supplied by Transform Community Development.

Peter Beattie, Monitor Farm regional adviser said: “This meeting will bring a panel of younger farmers together with a star of farming podcasts for a light-hearted and positive discussion of all things in agriculture. We’d be delighted to see farmers of all ages there, and especially young farmers – the meeting is open to all.”

Robert Marshall

Monitor Farm open meeting ‘On the couch with Michael Blanche’ Thursday 20 March from 5.45-8pm (doors open at 5.30pm) at Inverurie Town Hall, Market Place, Inverurie AB51 3SN. Tea and coffee will be available, so please book: https://bit.ly/3CI2jUT