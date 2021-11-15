Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to Richard
A funeral service will be held later today for a young Beragh man who passed away at his home on 11 November.
Richard Charles Beattie McFarland was the dearly loved son of Marion and Richard, a loving brother of Emily, Jane and Emma-Jayne, and a much-loved grandson, uncle and nephew.
Heartbroken friends and family have been paying tribute to the Co. Tyrone man, one of which read: “I have literally no words. My Scania and John Deere King”.
One friend posted, “another life took far too soon”, while another added, “you’ll be deeply missed”.
Other tributes shared on social media stated, “[it’s] hard to believe”, “Forever young, rest easy up there” and “you are a big piece of my heart, missing you loads already”.
The funeral will be from Richard’s late home today (Monday 15 November) at 1pm for a family service in Clogherny Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.
The family have asked for donations instead of flowers, if desired, to Aware NI, c/o J.H. Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA.