Heartbroken family and friends pay tribute to Richard

Richard Charles Beattie McFarland was the dearly loved son of Marion and Richard, a loving brother of Emily, Jane and Emma-Jayne, and a much-loved grandson, uncle and nephew.

Heartbroken friends and family have been paying tribute to the Co. Tyrone man, one of which read: “I have literally no words. My Scania and John Deere King”.

One friend posted, “another life took far too soon”, while another added, “you’ll be deeply missed”.

Other tributes shared on social media stated, “[it’s] hard to believe”, “Forever young, rest easy up there” and “you are a big piece of my heart, missing you loads already”.

The funeral will be from Richard’s late home today (Monday 15 November) at 1pm for a family service in Clogherny Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.