Heavy beef bred cows to a top of £273 per 10 kilos for 490k Belgian Blue at £2575 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for 780k Charolais at £1875 from a Rathfriland farmer.

A Keady producer received £239 per 100 kilos for 1020k at £2445.

All good quality beef cows from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £189 for 800k at £1525 from a Middletown producer.

The same owner received £188 for 770k at £1445.

All well fleshed Friesian cows from £170 to £184.

Second quality Friesian cows from £140 to £160 and poor quality black and white cows in an exceptionally strong demand from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 942k £2575 £273.00; Rathfriland farmer 782k £1875 £240.00; Keady farmer 1022k £2445 £239.00; Keady farmer 724k £1665 £230.00; Darkley farmer 784k £1765 £225.00 and Keady farmer 702k £1335 £190.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 806k £1525 £189.00; Middletown farmer 770k £1445 £188.00; Middletown farmer 662k £1215 £184.00; Camlough farmer 682k £1235 £181.00; Tassagh farmer 716k £1265 £177.00; Banbridge farmer 710k £1245 £175.00; Camlough farmer 658k £1145 £174.00; Newry farmer 756k £1295 £171.00 and Armagh farmer 704k £1205 £171.

Calves

180 calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bulls calves to £400 paid twice for a Charolais followed by £390 for a Belgian Blue.

All top quality bull calves sold from £300 to £380 per head.

Heifer calves sold to £345 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £330 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £320 each.

Reared bull calves sold to £680 for a Limousin followed by £575 for a Belgian Blue.

Reared heifers to £520 for a Belgian Blue followed by £495 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Charolais £400; Charolais £400; Belgian Blue £390; Limousin £380; Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £375; Aberdeen Angus £360 and Aberdeen Angus £345.

Heifer calves

