Heavy beef bred cows selling to £3216-40 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 990 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 16th August resulted in a very firm demand with record prices tumbling again for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 302 lots listed maintained a very firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £406 per 100kg for a 740kg to £3004-40 with a 730kg Charolais to £404 at £2949-20 and a 680kg Limousin to £390 per 100kg to £2652.

Beef bred cows sold to £3104-40 for a 780kg Limousin to £398 per 100kg a 770kg Charolais sold to £390 per 100kg to £3003.

Heavy beef bred cows sold to £3196 for an 850kg Charolais to £376 per 100kg with an 860kg Charolais to £374 per 100kg to £3216-40 and an 820kg Limousin sold to £3001-20 at £366 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1612-40 for a 580kg to £278 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3283-20 for a 960kg Limousin to £342 per 100kg with a 940kg Charolais to £346 per 100kg to £3252-40.

Fat steers sold to £392 per 100kg for a 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2822.40.

Fat heifers sold to £398 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £2388.

In the store rings heavy steers sold £3370 for a 915kg Limousin (£368) a 645kg Charolais sold to £2900 (£450) with a 645kg Charolais to £2860 (£443).

Forward steers sold to £2750 for a 590kg Charolais (£468) with a 520kg Charolais to £2650 (£510).

Medweight steers sold to £2500 for a 490kg Charolais (£510) with a 500kg Charolais to £2400 (£480).

Heavy heifers sold to £2940 for a 745kg Charolais (£395) with a 730kg Charolais to £2940 (£403).

Forward heifers sold to £2450 for a 585kg Charolais (£419) with a 530kg Limousin to £2350 (£443).

Medweight heifers sold to £2230 for a 485kg Charolais (£460) with a 440kg Limousin to £2130 (£484).

Smaller heifers sold to £1780 for a 385kg Limousin (£462) with a 345kg Limousin to £1660 (£481).

Weanling males sold to £2660 for a strong 685kg Charolais (£388) to £464 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1880.

Lightweight males sold to £2270 for a 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£605) with a 285kg Charolais to £1910 (£670).

Weanling heifers sold to a record £768 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £2380 with a 370kg Limousin to £2150.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2360 for third calver and £1900 for second calver.

Breeding bulls sold to £4700 for pedigree registered Limousin.

Suckler outfits sold to a record £6050 and £4540, £4300 and £4100.

Incalf heifers sold to £3640, £3460 twice and £3300.

Maiden heifers sold to a record £3750 for pedigree Limousin.

Bull calves (under four weeks) sold to £1000 for Limousin.

Heifer calves (under four weeks) sold to £1310 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1700 and £1600 for Limousins

Reared female lumps sold to £1400 for Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £406 (£3004) 780kg Limousin to £398 (£3104) 680kg Limousin to £390 (£2652) and 770kg Charolais to £390 (£3003) Newtownstewart producer 730kg Charolais to £404 (£2949-20) Cookstown producer 600kg Limousin to £382 (£2292) Portadown producer 770kg Charolais to £382 (£2941-40) Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £380 (£2812) and 720kg Saler to £378 (£2721-60) Clogher producer 850kg Charolais to £376 (£3196) and 860kg Simmental to £374 (£3216-40) Omagh producer 660kg Limousin to £374 (£2468-40) Newry producer 770kg Limousin to £372 (£2864-40) Ballygawley producer 630kg Limousin to £370 (£2331) and 700kg Charolais to £368 (£2576) Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin to £370 (£1961) and 750kg Charolais to £366 (£2745) Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £368 (£2612-80) Augher producer 670kg Charolais to £366 (£2452-20) and Coalisland producer 820kg Limousin to £366 (£3001-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £350 to £364 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £328 to £346 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £366 to £406 per 100kg.

Similar lots sold from £256 to £272 per 100kg.

Plainer Coloured and Friesian cows sold from £218 to £242 per 100kg.

Poorer type cows sold from £190 to £212 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Lisnaskea producer 940kg Charolais to £346 per 100kg to £3252-40 and Lisnaskea producer 960kg Limousin to £342 to £3283-20.

Fat steers

780kg Aberdeen Angus to £392 per 100kg to £2822-40. Charolais steers sold to £386 per 100kg to £2779-20. Simmental steers sold to £374 per 100kg to £2580-60. Limousin steers sold to £374 per 100kg to £2879-80 to £3605 for a 1030kg to £350 per 100kg. Hereford. steers sold to £364 per 100kg to £2147-60. 710kg Stabiliser sold to £374 per 100kg to £2584-40. Friesian steers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1915-20 with a 640kg Friesian to £308 per 100kg to £1971-20.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £398 per 100kg to £2388. Charolais heifers sold to £376 per 100kg to £2180. Aubrac heifers sold to £360 per 100kg to £2196. Simmental heifers sold to £350 per 100kg to £1995. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 590kg t to £2124. Hereford heifers sold to £358 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2112-20 to Friesian heifers sold to £312 per 100kg to £1996-80.

Store bullocks (210 lots)

A lot of top quality store bullocks on offer this week sold to a top of £3370 for a 915kg Limousin (£368) with a 645kg Charolais to £2900 (£450) and a 645kg Charolais sold to £2860 (£443) Several other quality steers sold from £390 to £439 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2750 for a 590kg Charolais (£468) with a 520kg Charolais to £2650 to £510 per 100kg for R A Elliott Dungannon who sold a pen of top quality steers in this section to average 540kg to £477 per 100kg.

Several others sold from £429 to £474 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J T Lynch Fermanagh 915kg Limousin to £3370 (£368) 860kg Charolais to £3200 (£372) 755kg Charolais to £2910 (£385) 745kg Limousin to £2900 (£389) and 690kg Charolais to £2800 (£406) G Johnston Stewartstown 815kg Limousin to £3300 (£405) F Donnelly Sixmilecross 775kg Belgian Blue to £3080 (£397) S and J Oliver Armagh 725kg Charolais to £3040 (£419) and 655kg Charolais to £2820 (£431) R Hall Fivemiletown 720kg Limousin to £2980 (£414) M McGoldrick Pomeroy 705kg Limousin to £2950 (£418) and 705kg Limousin to £2930 (£416) N Cochrane Portadown 645kg Charolais to £2900 (£450) 645kg Charolais to £2860 (£443) 670kg Limousin to £2840 (£424) and 640kg Belgian Blue to £2810 (£439) F Donnelly Sixmilecross 735kg Belgian Blue (£393) M Davidson Cookstown 720kg Charolais to £2850 (£396) and 675kg Belgian Blue to £2810 (£416) and J C Campbell Moy 720kg Limousin to £2810 (£390).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £2750 for a 590kg Charolais (£465) and 595kg Limousin to £2600 (£437) R A Elliott Dungannon 520kg Charolais to £2650 (£510) 540kg Charolais to £2620 (£485) 530kg Limousin to £2620 (£494) 570kg Charolais to £2610 (£458) 560kg Charolais to £2600 (£464) 520kg Charolais to £2500 (£481) 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2490 (£445) and 520kg Limousin to £2480 (£477) S Rankin Castlederg 590kg Charolais to £2620 (£444) 540kg Charolais to £2560 (£474) and 545kg Charolais to £2550 (£468) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £2550 (£455) and 510kg Charolais to £2500 (£490) N Trouton Co. Armagh 575kg Charolais to £2550 (£443) and 590kg Charolais to £2530 (£429) B and D Doris Aghagallon 550kg Charolais to £2550 (£464) and 565kg Charolais to £2550 (£451) and S and J Oliver Armagh 590kg Charolais to £2530 (£429).

Med weight steers 415kg to 500kg

Quality lots in this section sold to £2500 for a 490kg Charolais (£510) with a 500kg Charolais to £2400 (£480) for R A Elliott Dungannon with other quality steers selling from £370 to £449 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R A Elliott Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £2500 (£510) with a 500kg Charolais to £2400 (£480) N Trouton Co Armagh 495kg Limousin to £2220 (£448) C Cosgrove Rosslea 470kg Limousin to £2110 (£449) A McAleer Pomeroy 475kg Charolais to £2050 (£432) and 485kg Charolais to £2020 (£416) E O'Neill Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £2020 (£404) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1900 (£400) P Mallon Dungannon 500kg Belgian Blue to £2000 (£400) 485kg Charolais to £1980 (£408) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£372) 445kg Hereford to £1760 (£396) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£370) and 415kg Charolais to £1740 (£416) Mills Farm Partnership Dungannon 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£419) S Rankin Castlederg 495kg Charolais to £1940 (£392) E McElmurray Omagh 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£392) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£356) and G and V Mallon Middletown 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£432) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£396).

Store heifers (131 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to a top of £2940 for a 745kg Charolais (£395) with a 730kg Charolais to £2940 (£403) a 625kg Charolais sold to £2520 (£403) and a 615kg Limousin to £2480 (£403) with most others selling from £350 to £400 per 100kg.

Forward heifers

Sold to a top of £2450 for a 585kg Charolais (£419) a 530kg Limousin sold to £2350 (£443) with a 530kg Charolais to £2310 (£436) and a 530kg Charolais made £2300 (£434).

Lots of others sold from £359 to £428 per 100kg.

Leading prices

I Warrington Fivemiletown 745kg Charolais to £2940 (£395) 730kg Charolais to £2940 (£403) 620kg Charolais to £2430 (£392) and 640kg Charolais to £2220 (£347) J Holland Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £2640 (£400) 640kg Charolais to £2520 (£394) 650kg Charolais to £2500 (£385) 650kg Limousin to £2440 (£375) and 610kg Charolais to £2400 (£393) H Erskine Ballygawley 625kg Charolais to £2520 (£403) R Totten Lisburn 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2490 (£351) 625kg Aberdeen Angus to £2190 (£350) 645kg Hereford to £2140 (£332) and 615kg Aberdeen Angus to £2110 (£343) D Murphy Fivemiletown 615kg Limousin to £2480 (£403) C Boyd Clogher 625kg Limousin to £2400 (£384) E Armstrong Beragh 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £2360 (£369) S Johnston Fintona 620kg Belgian Blue to £2220 (£358) and K Totten Glenavy 640kg Hereford to £2100 (£328).

Forward heifers

Sold to £2450 for a 585kg Charolais (£419) for B Holland Dungannon. G Hannigan Beragh 530kg Limousin to £2350 (£443) 530kg Charolais to £2300 (£434) 545kg Limousin to £2290 (£420) 555kg Charolais to £2250 (£405) and 515kg Limousin to £2080 (£404) S Rankin Castlederg 560kg Charolais to £2340 (£418) and 540kg Charolais to £2310 (£428) I Warrington Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to 32320 (£400) and 570kg Charolais to £2050 (£360) W J Dolan Killeter 530kg Charolais to £2310 (£436) C Boyd Clogher 585kg Limousin to £2290 (£391) 555kg Limousin to £2170 (£391) 525lkg Limousin to £2090 £3980 and 530kg Limousin to £2060 (£389) H Erskine Ballygawley 550kg Charolais to £2230 (£405) and 550kg Charolais to £2180 (£396) D Dunn Brookeborough 590kg Hereford to £2230 (£378) and E Armstrong Beragh 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2080 (£359).

Medweight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Quality heifers selling to a top of £2230 for a 485kg Charolais (£460) with a 440kg Limousin to £2130 (£484) and a 450kg Charolais to £2120 (£471).

Leading prices

M/S M and N O'Connor Augher 485kg Charolais to £2230 (£460) 475kg Charolais to £2220 (£467) 455kg Charolais to £2120 (£466) 450kg Charolais to £2080 (£462) and 425kg Charolais to £1990 (£468) A Watson Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £2130 (£484) G Hannigan Beragh 490kg Limousin to £2100 (£429) 495kg Limousin to £1950 (£394) and 490kg Limousin to £1940 (£396) R O'Connor Augher 470kg Charolais to £2120 (£471) 470kg Charolais to £3200 (£438) 440kg Charolais to £2000 (£455) 490kg Limousin to £1990 (£406) 435kg Charolais to £1960 (£451) 465kg Charolais to £1890 (£406) and 425kg Charolais to £1880 (£442) R Leonard Magheraveely 475kg Shorthorn to £1940 (£408) A Connolly Fermanagh 480kg Hereford to £1930 (£402) C and K McQuaid Trillick 415kg Limousin to £1920 (£463) and S Molloy Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £1880 (£400).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

T Douris Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1780 (£462) and 345kg Limousin to £1660 (£481) R Leonard Magheraveely 360kg Limousin to £1710 (£475) and 365kg Limousin to £1610 (£441) K Lynch Rosslea 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£400) 325kg Speckle Park to £1260 (£388) 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£364) 385kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£299) 330kg Speckle Park to £1150 (£348) and 295kg Speckle Park to £1140 (£386) D O'Hagan Maghera 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£380) D Harbinson Lisburn 380kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£379) D Campbell Trillick 340kg Limousin to £1420 (£418) 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£388) and 345kg Limousin to £1260 (£365) and S Molloy Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£338).

Weanlings (120 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with strong males selling to a top of £2660 for a 685kg Charolais (£388) with a 495kg Limousin to £2030 (£410) and selling to a top of £464 per 100kg for a 405kg Charolais to £1880.

Lightweight males topped £2270 for a 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£605) with a 285kg Charolais to £1910 to a high of £670 per 100kg and a 335kg Limousin sold to £2000 (£597).

Weanling heifers sold to record high of £768 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais to £2380 for a Fivemiletown producer a 400kg Belgian Blue sold to £2290 (£573) with a 370kg Simmental to £2150 (£581).

Leading prices

Strong males

A T Armstrong Dromore 685kg Charolais to £2660 (£388) and 640kg Charolais to £2290 (£358) P Donnelly Clogher 495kg Limousin to £2030 (£410) J P Devlin Coalisland 420kg Limousin to £2000 (£476) J Boylan Aughnacloy 515kg Charolais to £1960 (£381) and 440kg Charolais to £1880 (£427) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 445kg Limousin to 31910 (£429) 485kg Limousin to £1910 (£394) and 445kg Limousin to £1880 (£422) J L Heagney Clogher 405kg Charolais to £1880 (£464) and William Downey Magheraveely 425kg Hereford to £1830 (£431).

Lightweight males

Sold to £2270 for a 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £605 per 100kg to R Law Ballinamallard with a 335kg Limousin to £1890 (£564) and a 320kg Limousin to £1860 (£581) R Watson Augher 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £2060 (£542) J A Bloomer Killylea 335kg Limousin to £2000 (£597) and a 360kg Limousin to £1970 (£547) M J and P McCrory Ballygawley 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1980 (£514) J P Devlin Coalisland 285kg Charolais to £1910 a high of £670 per 100kg. M G Maguire Fermanagh 395kg Charolais to £1860 (£471).

Weanling heifers

P McGovern Fivemiletown sold a 310kg Charolais to a record high of £768 per 100kg to £2380. P McCaffery Trillick 400kg Belgian Blue to £2290 (£573) and a 370kg Simmental to £2150 (£581) E Askin Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to 31900 (£458) 400kg Charolais to £1870 (£468) 380kg Limousin to £1800 (£474) 425kg Charolais to £1690 (£398) 355kg Charolais to £1650 (£465) and 315kg Charolais to £1570 (£498) J L Heagney Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1750 (£443) R Law Ballinamallard 310kg Limousin to £1740 (£561) A Kerr Fivemiletown 315kg Limousin to £1710 (£510) and 350kg Limousin to £1690 (£483) J P Devlin Coalisland 330kg Charolais to £1660 (£503) G Munroe Carrickmore 365kg Limousin to £1650 (£452) and 340kg Limousin to £1570 (£462) G Little Newtownbutler 310kg Limousin to £1590 (£513) and 295kg Limousin to £1560 (£529) P J and M Devlin Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £1580 (£439) and D O'Hagan Maghera 25kg Charolais to £1500 (£545).

Dairy cows and heifers

A third calver cow sold to £2360 for a Newtownbutler producer with a second calver selling to £1900 for a Carland producer.

Breeding bulls

A super pedigree registered Limousin bull (born 08-12-2022) sold to £4700 for a Middletown producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A full yard of quality stock this week sold easily to a very strong demand with a 2016 pedigree registered Limousin cow with bull calf selling to a new record price of £6050 for an Enniskillen producer. An Armagh producer sold a pedigree registered Limousin maiden heifer to a high of £3750.

Several other quality outfits sold from £3700 to £4540, £4300, £4140, £4100 and £4000.

Leading prices

G Wilson Garvary £6050 for an outstanding 2016 Limousin cow with bull calf. M/S A and S Portadown sold a batch of quality beef bred cows to £4540 for 2019 cow with bull calf, £4300 for 2019 cow with bull calf £4140 for 2021 cow with bull calf, £4100 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. £3720 for for 2021 cow with heifer calf. £3600 for 2019 cow with bull calf, and £3550 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. P Macari Armagh £4000 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £3200 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. J Cassidy Rosslea £3800 for Shorthorn heifer with shorthorn heifer calf. K Sproule Dromore £3700 for 2021 cow with heifer calf. G Aiken Kesh £3620 for 2020 cow with heifer calf, £3460 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £2820 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, £2770 for 2017 cow with bull calf, £2720 for 2016 cow with heifer calf and £3420 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Des Capper Portadown £3400 for heifer with bull calf and £3080 for heifer with heifer calf. A and S Robinson Portadown £3000 for 2014 cow with heifer calf, £2880 for 2015 cow with heifer calf and £2870 for 2015 cow with bull calf. J Bartley Craigavon £2900 for 2011 cow with bull calf.

Several other outfits sold from £2080 to £2480.

Incalf cows and heifers

S Mitchell £3640, £3460, £3460, £3300,and £3240 for incalf heifers. Lisnaskea producer £2700 for cow. E Rutledge Brookeborough £2760 for heifer. S Bingham Augher £2580 for cow. M Bradley Armagh sold a pedigree registered maiden heifer to a record high of £3750.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves (under four weeks) selling to £1000 for a Limousin to O P Donnelly Augher W Cranston Newtownhamilton £950 for Charolais; T McKernan Middletown £750 and £690 for Limousins; P McCorry Derrylin £610 for Belgian Blue; Roughan Farms Ltd Augher £580 for Aberdeen Angus; S and A Kelly Tempo £570 for Simmental; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £530 for Belgian Blue; B Hall Fivemiletown £470 for Aberdeen Angus; J Morton Kinawley £400 and £390 for Belgian Blues and N Neal Irvinestown £400 and £390 for Speckle Park.

Young Friesian calves sold from £180 to £320.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

Sold to £1310 for a Charolais to a Ballygawley producer. K Moore Augher £810 for Limousin and £760 for Aberdeen Angus; E Bingham Augher £790 and £570 for Charolais and £600 for Belgian Blue; M McMeel Armagh £610 for Limousin; T McKernan Middletown £570 for Limousin; G W McKeown Lisbellaw £490 and £480 for Belgian Blues; J Morton Kinawley £460, £420, £400 and £395 for Belgian Blues; Roughan Farms Ltd Augher £460 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and N Neal Irvinestown £420 and £390 x 2 for Speckle Park.

Reared male lumps

S Wylie Aughnacloy £1700, £1600,and £1450 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £1610, £1500, £1455 and £1370 x 2 for Limousins; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £1540 for Charolais. E Bingham Augher £1425 for Belgian Blue; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £1240 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1240 for Charolais; C and H Crudden Magheraveely £1120 for Limousin and Lakeview Farms Rosslea £940, £930, £850, £830, £760 and £740 for Simmentals and £700 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

K Moore Augher £1400 for Charolais; W Nelson Rosslea £1190 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1100 for Charolais; Des Capper Portadown £1000 for Limousin; C and M Crudden Magheraveely £980 for Charolais; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £910 for Charolais; E Crawford Stewartstown £730 for Shorthorn; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £700 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £500 for Belgian Blue and G Jordan Newtownbutler £500 and £460 for Belgian Blues £500, £480 x 2 £460 and £440 for Aberdeen Angus.