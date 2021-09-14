Heavy beef cows selling to £1806.30 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed sold to a good steady demand with heavy beef cows selling to £1806.30 for a 810kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £223 per 100kg this was followed by a 830kg Charolais to £1684.90 at £204.

Cow heifers sold to £1481.90 for a 730kg Charolais to £203 followed by a 710kg Limousin to £204 at £1448.40 and selling to a top of £229 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1488.50

Fleshed cows sold to £142 per 100kg for 730kg at £1036.60.

Fat bulls sold to £1533 for a 1050kg Limousin to £146 and selling to £155 per 100kg for an 870kg Limousin to £1348.50.

Fat steers sold to £224 for a 640kg Simmental at £1433.60.

Fat heifers sold to £225 for a 625kg Limousin at £1406.25.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2030 for an 840kg Hereford (£241) and reaching £260 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1690.

Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Limousin £253) with a 570kg Charolais to £1410 (£247).

Med weights sold to £1340 for a 490kg Charolais (£273).

Store heifers sold to £1600 for a 685kg Charolais (£233) reaching £254 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1540.

Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Charolais (£253).

Med weights sold to £1290 for a 490kg Charolais (£263).

Smaller sorts to £970 for a 390kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £1200 for a 465kg Limousin (£258) rising to £314 per 100kg for a 375kg Limousin to £1180.

Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 375kg Limousin (£272).

Dairy cows sold to £2110, and £1850 twice.

Suckler cows sold to £2040 and £2030.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Limousin.

Reared Female lumps sold to £850 for Limousin.

Young bull calves sold £460 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £485 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 650kg Charolais to £229 (£1488.50) Ballygawley producer 810kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £223 (£1806.30) and 660kg Charolais to £212 (£1399.20) Clogher producer 780kg Charolais to £208 (£1622.40) and 750kg Charolais to £204 (£1530) Rosslea producer 710kg Limousin to £204 (£1448.40) Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £204 (£1611.60) Portadown producer 830kg Charolais to £203 (£1684.90) Fermanagh producer 730kg Charolais to 3203 (£1481.90) Carrickmore producer 700kg Charolais to £200 (£1400) Strabane producer 710kg Simmental to £198 (£1405.80) Rosslea producer 680kg Limousin to £198 (£1346.40) Ballygawley producer 700kg Charolais to £197 (£1379) Mackin producer 640kg Charolais to £196 (£1254.40) Loughgall producer 790kg Charolais to £194 (£1532.60) and Pomeroy producer 760kg Limousin to £192 (£1459.20) and 780kg Limousin to £190 (£1482).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £167 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold fro9m £130 to £142 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £126 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £65 to £96 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Derrylin producer 870kg Limousin to £155 (£1348.50) Dungannon producer 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £149 (£1147.30) Rosslea producer 1050kg Limousin to £146 (£1533) Clogher producer 920kg Limousin to £145 (£1334) Augher producer 890kg Charolais to £140 (£1246) and Cookstown producer 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £138 (£1311).

Fat steers

640kg Simmental to £224 (£1433.60) 720kg Charolais to £220. 760kg Charolais to £218. 670kg Limousin to £214. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £214. 710kg Limousin to £212. 770kg Charolais to £203. 620kg Belgian Blue to £201. 660kg Charolais to £194. Friesians sold from £144 to £165 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

625kg Charolais to £225 (£1406.25) 620kg Limousin to £225 (£1395) 520kg Limousin to £221. 620kg Limousin to £215. 530kg Charolais to £210. 510kg Simmental to £206. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £204. 600kg Hereford to £203. 570kg Hereford to £198. Friesians sold from £140 to £183 per 100kg

Store bullocks (390 lots)

A super entry in this section sold to a brisk demand with heavy steers selling to £2030 for an 840kg Hereford (£241) from an Armagh producer. Quality lots reached £260 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1690 with other quality lots selling from £229 to £250 per 100kg. T McGleenan Dungannon 840kg Charolais to £1960 (£233) 795kg Charolais to £1820 (£229) 810kg Charolais to £1800 (£222) 775kg Charolais to £1790 (£231) B Connelly Trillick 800kg Charolais to £1780 (£222) and 775kg Charolais to £1640 (3217) Roy Hall Fivemiletown 755kg Charolais to £1780 (£236) 735kg Charolais to £1740 (£236) and 705kg Charolais to £1720 (£244) G McKenna Armagh 695kg Shorthorn beef to £1730 (£249) and 670kg Limousin to £1600 (£239) J Potter Aughnacloy 700kg Limousin to £1730 (£247) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 680kg Limousin to £1700 (£250) and 660kg Charolais to 1660 (£251) N Black Cookstown 685kg Charolais to £1700 (£248) and 650kg Charolais to £1690 (£260). Other heavy steers sold from £209 for 825kg Charolais at £1730 to £216 for a 795kg Charolais at £1720 with an 840kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1770 (£211) Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 580kg Limousin (£253) and a 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£232) for William Armstrong Armagh. M McClave Rosslea £570kg Limousin to £1410 (£247) J Potter Aughnacloy 570kg Limousin to £1410 (£247) M Donnelly Lurgan 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1240 (£243) and 530kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1240 (£231) B Corrigan Dungannon 545kg Charolais to £1310 (£240) and J McStay Lurgan 515kg Charolais to £1200 (£233).

Med weightstores 410kg to 500kg

A very firm demand in this section with Strabane producer RJ Moore selling a 490kg Charolais to £1340 (£273) 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) 490kg Charolais to £1260 (£257) 495kg Charolais to £1250 (£252) 475kg Charolais to £1230 (£259) 495kg Charolais to £1200 (£242) and 475kg Charolais to £1190 (£250) J McKeown Middletown 495kg Limousin to £1310 (£264) A Mc Kénzie Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) 450kg Aubrac to £1220 (£271) 450kg Charolais to £1200 (£266) and 475kg Aubrac to £1180 (£248) J McStay Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1240 (£250) 460kg Limousin to £1160 (£252) and 455kgb Limousin to £1150 (£253).

Store heifers (170 lots)

A very strong demand for a smaller entry this week with quality lots selling to a high of £254 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1540. Other quality lots sold from £221 to £253 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1520. Other heavy lots sold from £190 per 100kg for a 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £1420 to £219 for a 630kg Charolais to £1380. Leading prices: M B McPhillips Dromore 685kg Charolais to £1600 (£233) R Wright Dungannon 605kg Charolais to £1540 (£254) 605kg Charolais to £1400 (£231) F O Neill Stewartstown 600kg Limousin to £1520 (£253) A Nelson Castlederg 610kg Limousin to £1480 (£242) 625kg Charolais to £1450 (£232) and 610kg Charolais to £1380 (£226) G McMahon Aughnacloy 615kg Charolais to £1380 (£224) H Macauley Ballyclare 630kg Charolais to £1380 (£219) Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1360 (£219) W S Hall Magheraveely 615kg Charolais to £1360 (£221) Forward lots H McClure Fivemiletown 580kg Charolais to £1470 (£253) J Doyle Ballinamallard 595kg Limousin to £1460 (£245) R Wright Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1400 (£239) H Macauley Ballyclare 580kg Limousin to £1360 (£234) G McMahon Aughnacloy 560kg Limousin to £1360 (£243) and A Nelson Castlederg 585kg Limousin to £1340 (£229).

Med weight stores 400kg to 500kg

H Macauley Ballyclare 490kg Charolais to £1290 (£263) J Doyle Ballinamallard 500kg Limousin to £1230 (£246) K R Morrow Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1230 (£264) 480kg Charolais to £1110 (£231) and 405kg Charolais to £1050 (£259) P Quigley Bellanaleck 485kg Charolais to £1220 (£251) C and R Graham Enniskillen 445kg Charolais to £1190 (£267) W Ogilby Birches 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£238) H McClure Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1160 (£236) and 490kg Limousin to £1180 (£241) J Crawford Augher 500kg Simmental to £1170 (£234) Y and H Cunningham Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1150 (£232) and 495kg Charolais to £1120 (£226) S Hayes Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1140 (£230) 500kg Limousin to £1130 (£226) and 475kg Limousin to £1110 (£233) E McBride Ballygawley 425kg Charolais to £1060 (£249) and A K Irwin Omagh 415kg Limousin to £1050 (£253) and 400kg Charolais to £980 (£245) .

Smaller sorts 390kg and under

KR Morrow Clogher 390kg Charolais to £970. É McBride Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £940, 380kg Charolais to £890,and 370kg Charolais to £880. N Hunter Irvinestown 380kg Charolais to £910 E Haughey Carrickmore 390kg Limousin to £870, and 315kg Charolais to £860. P Quigley Bellanaleck 395kg Limousin to £860 and 335kg Limousin to £670. J Gillespie Killylea 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 390kg Hereford to £720 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

Weanlings (160 lots)

A super trade for an increased entry with many more lots required in this section to supply this growing demand.

Steers and bulls sold easily with B R Phair Letterbreen selling a 465kg Limousin to £1200 (£258) 335kg Charolais to £1020 (£304) 340kg Limousin to £1000 (£294) and 315kg Limousin to £950 (£301) D McLaren Dromore 375kg Limousin to £1180 (£314) 400kg Limousin to £1075 (£269) 355kg Limousin to £1030 (£290) and 370kg Limousin to £965 (£261) Ballygawley producer 370kg Charolais to £1160 (£313) and 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £980 (£280) R McVitty Drumany 535kg Limousin to £1085 (£203) C Irwin Fermanagh 350kg Charolais to £1065 (£304) M OKane Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £1060 (£230) and 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) J L Heagney Clogher 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£309) J Irvine Irvinestown 365kg Limousin to £1025 (£281) Wm Gray Tynan 375kg Simmental to £960 (£256) T Singleton Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £950 (£271) and C Breen Kinawley 380kg Belgian Blue to £940 (£247).

Weanling heifers

Strong demand in this section with P McGirr Ballygawley selling a 375kg Limousin to £1020 (£272) and a 360kg Limousin to £990 (£275) S Cullen Ederney 370kg Limousin to £960 (£259) R McVitty Mallard 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 (£216) W H Harkness Crumlin 385kg Charolais to £900 (£234) 340kg Charolais to £890 (£262) 360kg Charolais to £870 (£241) 355kg Charolais to £815 (£229) and 355kg Charolais to £800 (£239) T Quinn Coalisland 345kg Limousin to £870 (£252) J Crawford Augher 390kg Simmental to £865 (£222) and 315kg Limousin to £860 (£273)and 340kg Limousin to £850 (£250) William Law Aughnacloy 320kg Charolais to £860 (£269) and 350kg Charolais to £830 (£237) B R Phair Letterbreen 325kg Charolais to £848 (£261) T G Dunne Tempo 340kg Charolais to £830 (£244) and C Breen Kinawley 310kg Limousin to £800 (£258).

Dairy cows and heifers

A larger entry this week sold to a keen demand with a Newtownbutler producer selling a calved heifer to £2110. Dungannon producer £1850 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1850 and £1800 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1500 for calved second calver. Ballygawley producer £1480 for calved heifer. Others sold from £1250. Special entry on Saturday 18th a selection of well bred maiden heifers approximately 14 months old bred from AI cows and Holstein bull.

Suckler cows and calves

Excellent demand in this section for a lot of quality lots on offer this week a Pomeroy producer sold a 2015 cow with bull calf to £2040 a 2014 cow with heifer calf to £2000 a 2013 cow with bull calf to £2000 and £1660 for an 08 cow with heifer calf. A and S Robinson Portadown sold a 2015 cow with bull calf to £2030, 2014 cow with heifer calf to £1820, 2014 cow with bull calf to £1800, 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1540 a 2015 cow with bull calf to £1510 and a 2015 cow with heifer calf to £1470. A W and B C Hughes Derrylin £1750 for 2018 cow with bull calf. K Harpur Castlederg £1710 for 2016 cow with bull calf. and £1460 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. A Green Coa Enniskillen £1650 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Lots of others sold from £1040 to £1370.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (188 lots)

Another good selection this week sold readily with young bull calves selling to £460 for a Charolais to P Lavery Coagh. Dungannon producer £455, £445 and £430 for Limousins; R J B Little Maguiresbridge £385 and £325 for Montebliardes; A Irwin Fivemiletown £370 and £320 for Aberdeen Angus; R T Mavitty Culkey £370 for Limousin; P and C McGrade Tempo £370 for Limousin; D Farrell Fivemiletown £350 for Limousin and J Primrose Fivemiletown £345 for Limousin.

Heifer calves

A Ellison Fivemiletown £485 for Charolais T Sterling and Sons Cookstown £395 for Belgian Blue; A and N Johnston Newtownbutler £385 and £365 for Charolas. T Quinn Coalisland £365 for Limousin; P Lavery Coagh £365 for Fleckvieh; P and C McGrade Tempo £360 for Charolais; R D Dane Lisbellaw £350 and £320 for Limousins and R T Mavitty Culkey £340 and £305 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

A Kyle Coalisland £800, and £650 twice for Limousins; D Farrell Fivemiletown £780 for Aberdeen Angus and £750 for Charolais; I Haydock Dungannon £700, £670, £665 and £605 for Aberdeen Angus; G Sloan Dungannon £680 and £640 for Aberdeen Angus; N Cosgrove Rosslea £680 and £610 for Charolais. E and S McCaughey Trillick £650 for Limousin; R B Magee Cornafanogue £650, £630, £625 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus and W Hogg Fivemiletown £605 for Limousin.

