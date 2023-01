Heavy beef cows sold to £243 for 846k Limousin at £2055 followed by £227 for 760kat £1725 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Cow/heifers sold to £233 for 720k at £1685 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £225 for 660k at £1495. All good quality beef bred cows sold from £205 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesians sold from £165 to £182 for 750k at £1365 from a Middletown farmer followed by £181 for 630k at £1145 from a Bessbrook producer.

Second quality Friesians sold from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 846k £2055 £243.00; Banbridge farmer 724k £1685 £233.00; Cullyhanna farmer 622k £1435 £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 760k £1725 £227.00; Banbridge farmer 664k £1495 £225.00; Richhill farmer 634k £1395 £220.00; Dungannon farmer 672k £1475 £220.00; Banbridge farmer 666k £1455 £218.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1415 £214.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 750k £1365 £182.00; Bessbrook farmer 634k £1145 £181.00; Bessbrook farmer 756k £1335 £177.00; Middletown farmer 650k £1145 £176.00; Killylea farmer 740k £1265 £171.00; Coalisland farmer 678k £1155 £170.00; Armagh farmer 732k £1245 £170.00 and Nutt's Corner farmer 680k £1155 £170.

Calves

140 calves sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £340 for a Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves from £220 to £350 for a Charolais.

Second quality calves sold steadily from £160 to £210 each.

Reared bulls sold up to £600 for a blue and heifers to £480 for a blue.

Bull calves

Hereford £340; Charolais £330; Simmental £310; Hereford £300; Simmental £300; Aberdeen Angus £295; Limousin £290 and Aberdeen Angus £290.

Heifer calves