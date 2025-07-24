Heavy bullocks selling to £2610 for a 695kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Cattle sold extremely well in all sections from dropped calves to dropped calves to heavy bullocks to £2610 for a 695kg Charolais at £375ppk and at £2500 for a 655kg Shorthorn at £381ppk.

Light weights to 596ppk for a 315kg Charolais at £1880.

Bullocks

Lisbellaw producer 575kg Aberdeen Angus at £2060, 555kg Limousin at £2050, 550kg Simmental at £1750, 560kg Simmental at £1970, 625kg Aberdeen Angus at £2380, 590kg Aberdeen Angus at £2200, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £2210; Beragh producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £2040, 555kg Simmental at £2310, 580kg Simmental at £2360; Irvinestown producer 560kg Limousin at £1980, 600kg Limousin at £2280, 570kg Charolais at £2240, 595kg Limousin at £2480; Tempo producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 450kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720, 405kg Charolais at £1680; Letterbreen producer 595kg Charolais at £2440, 550kg Limousin at £2420, 625kg Charolais at £2440, 565kg Simmental at £2200, 555kg Limousin at £2290; Ederney producer 600kg Limousin at £2330, 600kg Limousin at £2190, 470kg Hereford at £1680, 495kg Hereford at £1900; Derrylin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 325kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 340kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 405kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 400kg Hereford at £1730, 445kg Hereford at £1810, 400kg Hereford at £1720; Ballinamallard producer 645kg Limousin at £2360, 620kg Limousin at £2390, 660kg Limousin at £2500; Derrygonelly producer 335kg Charolais at £1790, 395kg Charolais at £1790, 400kg Charolais at £1940, 390kg Charolais 1850, 395kg Charolais at £1910, 440kg Charolais at £1960; Brookeborough producer 615kg Charolais at £2000, 695kg Charolais at £2610, 670kg Charolais at £2450; Greencastle producer 460kg Limousin at £1850 and Trillick producer 485kg Limousin at £2080, 315kg Charolais at £1880, 455kg Charolais at £2160, 436kg Charolais at £1870, 470kg Charolais at £2140.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1100 to £1950 paid for a 430kg Limousin steer, white heifers ranged from £900 to £2110 for a 480kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Belcoo producer 480kg Limousin heifer at £2110, 495kg Limousin heifer at £2040, 365kg Limousin heifer at £1700; Kesh producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1950, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1840, 365kg Limousin steer at £1850, 315kg Charolais steer at £1810, 290kg Limousin steer at £1740, 405kg Limousin at £1920; Derrygonnelly producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1650, 420kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1740, 300kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1480, 320kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1470, 380kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1560; Florencecourt producer 365kg Limousin heifer at £1690, 390kg Simmental at £1610, 465kg Simmental heifer at £1830; Enniskillen 350kg Limousin steer at £1760, 290kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 355kg Charolais steer at £1880, 425kg Limousin steer at £1880; Belleek producer 265kg Charolais steer at £1510, 245kg Charolais steer at £1490, 210kg Charolais steer at £1310, 290kg Charolais heifer at £1440, 289kg Charolais heifer at £1570; Tempo producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £1830, 295kg Limousin bull at £1600, 280kg Charolais steer at £1830, 330kg Charolais steer at £1790, 275kg Charolais heifer at £1360; Trillick producer 305kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1590; Ederney producer 425kg Limousin steer at £1840, 420kg Limousin steer at £1790, 295kg Charolais heifer at £1440, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1350; Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais steer at £1640, 345kg Charolais steer at £1680, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1620; Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais steer at £1740, 290kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 420kg Charolais steer at £1880; Kesh producer 270kg Charolais bull at £1670, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 250kg Charolais bull at £1590, 356kg Charolais bull at £1810; Belcoo producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1860, 270kg Charolais heifer at £1480, 280kg Limousin heifer at £1380; Fivemiletown producer 425kg Charolais steer at £2080, 365kg Charolais steer at £1710, 375kg Charolais steer at £2000 and Irvinestown producer 290kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 280kg Charolais bull at £1670, 328kg Limousin bull at £1780, 315kg Charolais bull at £1770, 250kg Limousin heifer at £1390.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 400ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £2360.

Lighter weights to 465ppk paid for a 430kg Charolais at £2000.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 660kg at £2460, Charolais 610kg at £2380, Charolais 590kg at £2360, Charolais 590kg at £2280, Charolais 560kg at £2180; Roscor producer Limousin 535kg at £2220; Enniskillen producer Charolais 495kg at £2160, Charolais 480kg at £2050, Charolais 460kg at £2030 and Omagh producer Simmental 455kg at £2040, Simmental 480kg at £2030.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to £3920 paid for a Simmental cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Augher producer Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £3920; Belleek producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £3180; Trillick producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2900; Letterbreen producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2620; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Simmental heifer at £2240 and Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2780

Fat cows

Roscor producer Hereford 745kg at £2140 422ppk; Florencecourt producer Hereford 830kg at £2450 296ppk; Kesh producer Simmental 695kg at £2420 348ppk; Springfield producer Limousin 580kg at £2260 390ppk and Brookeborough producer Charolais bull 950kg at £2810 296ppk.

Drop calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £820 for a May born Limousin bull.

Kesh producer Limousin bull at £820, Charolais bull at £800; Belleek producer Charolais bull at £600; Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £545, Aberdeen Angus bull at £480; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £465, Belgian Blue bull at £590, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £490 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £510, Aberdeen Angus bull at £465, Aberdeen Angus bull at £525.