Heavy bullocks selling to £2650 for a 636kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

An entry of 872 cattle sold as well as ever if not better at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to 416ppk for a 636kg Charolais at £2650.

Light weights sold to 510ppk for a 396kg Charolais at £1990.

Bullocks

Irvinestown producer 478kg Limousin at £2150; Rosslea producer 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £2060, 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £2030, 602kg Aberdeen Angus at £2070; Enniskillen producer 668kg Aberdeen Angus at £2370, 640kg Aberdeen Angus at £2340; Belcoo producer 718kg Charolais at £2730, 678kg Charolais at £2630, 638kg Charolais at £2560; Castlederg producer 552kg Fleckvieh at £1920, 424kg Limousin at £1640; Roscor producer 506kg Charolais at £1910, 392kg Charolais at £1770, 454kg Charolais at £1960; Belleek producer 606kg Charolais at £2340, 576kg Charolais at £2310, 686kg Charolais at £2690; Bellanaleck producer 672kg Charolais at £2320, 648kg Simmental at £2350; Fivemiletown producer 432kg Charolais at £1990, 418kg Limousin at £1880; Roscor producer 686kg Charolais at £2690, 548kg Charolais at £2260, 636kg Charolais at £2650; Belleek producer 668kg Charolais at £2500, 604kg Limousin at £2350; Bellanaleck producer 648kg Simmental at £2350, 800kg Charolais bull at £2840, 672kg Charolais bull at £2320; Fivemiletown producer 432kg Charolais at £1990, 418kg Charolais at £1870, 418kg Limousin at £1880; Sixmilecross producer 448kg Limousin at £1860, 500kg Charolais at £2100, 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870; Trillick producer 536kg Limousin at £2000, 556kg Saler at £1940, 480kg Charolais at £1960; Kinawley producer 396kg Charolais at £1990, 414kg Charolais at £1950, 346kg Charolais at £1890 and Derrylin producer 402kg Limousin at £1850, 348kg Charolais at £1710.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £1940 paid for a 389kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £900 to £1860 for a 339kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Irvinestown producer 339kg Limousin heifer at £1860, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 309kg Limousin bull at £1550, 336kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1460, 413kg Charolais bull at £1860; Enniskillen producer 336kg Limousin steer at £1530, 347kg Limousin steer at £1600, 350kg Limousin bull at £1660; Derrylin producer 238kg Charolais bull at £1340, 244kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 327kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1500, 308kg Charolais heifer at £1480; Garrison producer 264kg Limousin heifer at £1240, 260kg Limousin heifer at £1480, 286kg Limousin bull at £1540, 342kg Charolais steer at £1870

Derrygonnelly producer 255kg Limousin heifer at £1240, 315kg Limousin heifer at £1430, 295kg Limousin heifer at £1400, 276kg Limousin heifer at £1360; Belleek producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 334kg Charolais heifer at £1600, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1560; Tempo producer 300kg Charolais steer at £1690, 241kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 257kg Charolais heifer at £1410; Enniskillen producer 389kg Limousin bull at £1940, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 400kg Limousin heifer at £1670, 286kg Charolais heifer at £1440; Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 301kg Charolais steer at £1540, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1730 and Newtownbutler producer 322kg Charolais heifer at £1580, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 334kg Limousin heifer at £1170.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 400ppk paid for a 650kg Charolais at £2600.

Medium weights to 444ppk paid for a 464kg Charolais at £2060.

Light weights to 480ppk for a 280kg Charolais at £1350.

Derrylin producer Charolais 650kg at £2600, Charolais 540kg at £2140, Charolais 500kg at £2090, Charolais 540kg at £2140, Charolais 500kg at £1990, Charolais 470kg at £1890, Charolais 430kg at £1860, Charolais 444kg at £1850, Charolais 416kg Charolais at £1690, Charolais 434kg at £1940; Omagh producer Charolais 630kg at £2450; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 600kg at £2320, Charolais 600kg at £2300, Charolais 560kg at £2210, Charolais 460kg at £2060, Charolais 280kg at £1350, Charolais 280kg at £1340; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 520kg at £1980; Irvinestown producer Charolais 450kg at £1940, Charolais 420kg at £1890; Springfield producer Charolais 380kg at £1580 and Boho producer Charolais 330kg at £1430.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to a top of £4200 paid for a pedigree Simmental cow with Hereford Simmental bull calf.

Enniskillen producer Simmental cow with Simmental bull at £4200, Simmental cow with Simmental bull at £3450, Hereford cow with Limousin bull at £2940, Charolais bull at £4250; Tyrone producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £3780; Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2880; Garrison producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £3460, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3070; Florencecourt producer Limousin cow in calf at £2300, Saler cow in calf at £2400 and Derrylin producer Charolais Bull at £3400.

Fat cows

Ballinamallard producer Limousin 596kg at £2550 427ppk; Florencecourt producer Limousin 850kg at £2910 342ppk; Boho producer Aberdeen Angus 766kg at £2650 346ppk; Kesh producer Limousin 660kg at £2430 368ppk and Derrylin producer Limousin Bull 1058kg at £3200 302pk.

Drop calves

Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £310, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £320, Charolais bull at £560, Limousin heifer at £400; Tempo producer Hereford bull at £525, Hereford heifer at £490; Macken producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £440, Aberdeen Angus bull at £430 and Springfield producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £520.