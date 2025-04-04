Heavy bullocks selling to £3130 for a 814kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 852 cattle and prices still rising at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to £3130 for a 814kg Charolais at £384ppk.

Light weights to 469ppk for a 462kg Charolais at £2000

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ballinamallard producer 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 484kg Shorthorn at £1680; Irvinestown producer 747kg Aberdeen Angus at £2450, 644kg Limousin at £2580; Newtownbutler producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £2480, 512kg Limousin bull at £2340, 442kg Charolais at £1850, 578kg Limousin at £2270, 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £2020, 488kg Aberdeen Angus at £1950; Aughnacloy producer 594kg Charolais at £2300, 548kg Limousin at £2170, 560kg Hereford at £2230, 558kg Simmental at £2100; Derrygonnelly producer 390kg Simmental at £1730, 430kg Charolais at £1970, 410kg Charolais at £1770; Tempo producer 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1880, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1850, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £1870; Enniskillen producer 814kg Charolais at £3130, 724kg Charolais at £2980, 702kg Charolais at £2670; Garrison producer 484kg Charolais at £2180, 634kg Charolais at £1970; Derrylin producer 516kg Limousin at £2110, 562kg Charolais at £2330, 558kg Charolais at £2330; Belleek producer 625kg Charolais at £2540, 596kg Limousin at £2350, 574kg Charolais at £2410; Roscor producer 572kg Charolais at £2330; Tempo producer 524kg Charolais at £2130, 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £2130; Trillick producer 408kg Charolais at £1880, 532kg Simmental at £1810; Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais at £2000, 450kg Limousin at £1850; Fivemiletown producer 354kg Charolais at £1780, 344kg Charolais at £1770, 364kg Charolais at £1840, 384kg Charolais at £1840; Roscor producer 692kg Limousin bull at £3320; Florencecourt producer 516kg Charolais at £1980, 438kg Charolais at £1800, 420kg Charolais at £1890; Aughnacloy producer 454kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1570, 582kg Aberdeen Angus at £2170; Sixmilecross producer 446kg Charolais at £1980, 430kg Charolais at £1890, 364kg Charolais at £1650; Dungannon producer 424kg Charolais at £1960, 426kg Charolais at £2000, 444kg Limousin at £1990, 464kg Charolais at £1960, 378kg Charolais at £1820; Ederney producer 470k Friesian at £1480, 438kg Friesian at £1300; Irvinestown producer 540kg Limousin at £2170 and Kesh producer 436kg Limousin at £1820, 412kg Charolais at £1670.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £950 to £1910 paid for a 455kg Limousin and heifers ranged from £800 to £1600 for a 312kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 455kg Limousin bull at £1910, 420kg Limousin bull at £1760, 437kg Limousin bull at £1770, 328kg Charolais bull at £1550, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1600, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1450; Garrison producer 313kg Charolais steer at £1590, 368kg Charolais heifer at £1700, 267kg Charolais bull at £1330; Derrygonnelly producer 267kg Limousin bull at £1340, 250kg Limousin bull at £1340, 309kg Limousin heifer at £1230; Belcoo producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1550, 302kg Charolais heifer at £1530, 319kg Charolais steer at £1470, 327kg Limousin steer at £1410; Belleek producer 457kg Charolais bull at £1860, 200kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 190kg Charolais heifer Charolais heifer at £1130, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Enniskillen producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1600, 355kg Charolais steer at £1680, 381kg Charolais steer at £1630, 336kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1690; Derrygonnelly producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 223kg Charolais steer at £1380, 274kg Charolais heifer at £1450, 280kg Charolais steer at £1530, 268kg Charolais steer at £1480; Derrylin producer 300kg Simmental heifer at £1270, 350kg Simmental heifer at £1370, 309kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1180; Trillick producer 415kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 283kg Charolais steer at £1440, 485kg Charolais bull at £1900; Dromore producer 450kg Limousin heifer at £1860, 322kg Limousin bull at £1660, 395kg Limousin bull at £1790; Derrylin producer 431kg Limousin bull at £1850, 455kg Limousin bull at £1890, 511kg Limousin bull at £2030; Kinawley producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1740, 304kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 451kg Charolais steer at £1690, 399kg Charolais steer at £1680, 288kg Charolais heifer at £1400; Derrylin producer 288kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 370kg Charolais steer at £1830, 294kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 288kkg Charolais heifer at £1500, 392kg Charolais heifer at £1460 and Garrison producer 306kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 316kg Limousin heifer at £1390, 339kg Charolais steer at £1590, 311kg Charolais steer at £1450, 343kg Charolais steer at £1660, 306kg Charolais heifer at £1330.

Calves

January born Hereford heifer at £320, February Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, March born Aberdeen Angus bull at £510, Belgian Blue bull at £435, Hereford bull at £490, Aberdeen Angus bull at £395, Charolais bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus bull 365, Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £340, Friesian bull at £200, Friesian bull at £185, Shorthorn heifer at £410, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, a heifer at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £375, Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Charolais heifer at £315, Charolais heifer at £235 and Limousin heifer at £260.

Older calves sold to £1010 for an October born Charolais heifer and bulls to £910 for an September born Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top of at £3050 paid for an Limousin cow with Hereford Hereford heifer calf at foot.

Derrygonnelly producer Limousin cow with Hereford bull at £3050, Limousin cow with Hereford heifer at £2950; Dromore producer incalf Limousin cow at £2880, incalf Charolais cow at £2350; Omagh producer incalf Simmental cow at £2180, incalf Simmental cow at £1890 and Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with Hereford bull at £2000.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 487ppk paid for a 460kg Charolais at £2240 and up to a top of at £2690.

Lighter weights to 478ppk paid for a 380kg Charolais at £1820.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 640kg at £2690, Charolais 660kg at £2450; Irvinestown producer Charolais 660kg at £2650, Charolais 670kg at £2560, Charolais 660kg at £2490; Roscor producer Charolais 712kg at £2650; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 740kg at £2590, Charolais 660kg at £2390, Charolais 640kg at £2360; Macken producer Charolais 590kg at £2480, Charolais 580kg at £2270, Charolais 570kg at £2250, Charolais 550kg at £2140, Charolais 500kg at £2100, Charolais 416kg at £1910; Springfield producer Charolais 490kg at £2300, Charolais 460kg at £2240, Charolais 440kg at £1900; Derrylin producer Charolais 480kg at £2120, Charolais 416kg at £1830; Tempo producer Charolais 490kg at £1970; Trillick producer Charolais 470kg at £1890 and Kesh producer Charolais 430kg at £1880.

Fat cows

Macken producer Limousin 814kg at £2960 363ppk; Dromore producer Limousin 610kg at £2670 438ppk; Kesh producer Charolais bull 924kg at £2890 312ppk; Letterbreen producer Simmental 646kg at £2270 351ppk; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 724kg at £2480 342pk and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 678kg at £2270 335ppk.