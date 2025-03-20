Heavy bullocks selling to £3150 for an Aberdeen Angus at Enniskillen Mart
Heavy bullocks to £3150 for an Aberdeen Angus 850kg at £370ppk and up to 413ppk for a 604kg Charolais at £2500.
Light weights sold to 481ppk for a 398kg Charolais at £1920.
Bullocks
Irvinestown producer 386kg Limousin at £1760, 672kg Friesian at £2120, 634kg Hereford at £2080; Belcoo producer 474kg Friesian at £1820, 412kg Charolais at £1700, 380kg Charolais at £1710; Belleek producer 582kg Charolais at £2180, 398kg Charolais at £1920, 410kg Charolais at £1880; Florencecourt producer 388kg Charolais at £1790, 370kg Charolais at £1730, 338kg Charolais at £1510; Tempo producer 562kg Charolais at £2000, 560kg Charolais at £1970, 488kg Charolais at £1840, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1940, 408kg Limousin at £1700, 504kg Charolais at £2080, 586kg Charolais at £2350, 558kg Charolais at £2350, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000; Aughnacloy producer 492kg Shorthorn at £1580, 456kg Charolais at £1660; Roscor producer 532kg Charolais at £2230, 466kg Charolais at £1940,500kg Charolais at £1940; Claudy producer 566kg Charolais at £2240, 438kg Charolais at £1780, 544kg Limousin at £2090, 478kg Charolais at £2230, 514kg Charolais at £2150; Enniskillen producer 460kg Charolais at £2040, 470kg Limousin at £1990, 468kg Limousin at £1980, 382kg Friesian at £1020, 404kg Friesian at £1150, 372kg Friesian at £1010, 396kg Friesian at £1300, 388kg Hereford at £1170; Fivemiletown producer 436kg Limousin at £1810, 378kg Limousin at £1500, 344kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 360kg Limousin at £1650; Sixmilecross producer 534kg Charolais at £2160, 514kg Charolais at £1930; Florencecourt producer 534kg Simmental at £2310, 478kg Simmental at £2080, 516kg Simmental at £2270; Derrygonnelly producer 594kg Charolais at £2380, 602kg Charolais at £2280, 568kg Charolais at £2100, 576kg Charolais at £2110, 598kg Charolais at £2350
Fivemiletown producer 386kg Charolais at £1940, 466kg Charolais at £1800, 372kg Charolais at £1830, 550kg Limousin at £2210, 494kg Charolais at £2240, 468kg Charolais at £1920; Churchill producer 622kg Hereford at £1900, 492kg Holstein at £1350, 530kg Holstein at £1700, 458kg Hereford at £1540, 534kg Hereford at £1640, 494kg Hereford at £1600, 444kg Friesian at £1080; Ballinamallard producer 604kg Charolais at £2500, 544kg Charolais at £2210, 512kg Charolais at £2090, 570kg Limousin at £2240, 576kg Shorthorn at £1850, 372kg Charolais at £1640; Florencecourt producer 400kg Limousin at £1970, 456kg Simmental at £1800, 376kg Limousin at £1790, 360kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 402kg Simmental at £1820; Trillick producer 502kg Charolais at £1830, 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1720, 414kg Charolais at £1620 and Tempo producer 850kg Aberdeen Angus at £3150.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1800 paid for a 435kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1650 for a 359kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 435kg Charolais steer at £1800, 327kg Limousin steer at £1460, 262kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 271kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 292kg Limousin bull at £1350, 299kg Limousin bull at £1340, 291kg Limousin heifer at £1160; Florencecourt producer 359kg Charolais heifer at £1650, 391kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1490, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1460; Derrylin producer 428kg Limousin steer at £1850, 369kg Limousin steer at £1700, 499kg Limousin steer at £1940, 396kg Limousin steer at £1660; Garrison producer 398kg Limousin heifer at £1530, 378kg Limousin heifer at £1530, 361kg Limousin heifer at £1460, 244kg Charolais bull at £1220, 268kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 265kg Charolais bull at £1310, 256kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Maguiresbridge producer 394kg Limousin heifer at £160, 392kg Charolais heifer at £1600, 390kg Charolais heifer at £1490, 394kg Limousin heifer at £1610; Rosslea producer 406kg Simmental steer at £1300, 400kg Charolais steer at £1580, 376kg Charolais heifer at £1580, 432kg Charolais heifer at £1620; Fivemiletown producer 313kg Charolais heifer at £1420, 325kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 351kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 371kg Charolais heifer at £1520; Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin bull at £1200, 288kg Limousin bull at £1380, 242kg Charolais bull at £1290, 379kg Charolais bull at £1340 and Belleek producer 400kg Charolais heifer at £1500, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 378kg Charolais steer at £1800, 445kg Charolais steer at £1990.
Calves
Bull calves: January born Charolais at £525, Charolais at £505, February born Belgian Blue at £405, Aberdeen Angus at £300, Limousin at £375, Aberdeen Angus at £335, Friesian at £115, Friesian at £115, Simmental at £355, Limousin at £380, Charolais at £370, March born: Hereford at £450, Hereford at £470, Hereford at £420, Aberdeen Angus at £470, Aberdeen Angus at £355, Charolais at £380 and Charolais at £390.
Heifer calves: January born Shorthorn at £545, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Belgian Blue at £440, Hereford at £460, Hereford at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £430, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Aberdeen Angus at £310, Aberdeen Angus at £290, February born: Belgian Blue at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £320, Belgian Blue at £325, Belgian Blue at £295, Charolais at £310, Charolais at £330, March born: Aberdeen Angus at £300, Limousin at £360, Charolais £330 and Charolais £350.
Older calves to at £1060 for a Belgian Blue born October and heifer to at £980 for Limousin born October.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of at £2650 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Charolais heifer calf at foot
Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2650; Lack producer incalf Charolais cow at £2200, incalf Limousin cow at £2140; Garrison producer incalf Charolais cow at £2150, incalf Charolais cow at £1900; Augher producer incalf Simmental cow at £2180 and Belleek producer incalf Simmental cow at £1740.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 403ppk paid for a 604kg Charolais at £2430.
Light weights sold from 405ppk for a 410kg Charolais at £1660
Lurgan producer Charolais 604kg at £2430, Charolais 560kg at £2180, Charolais 580kg at £2110, Charolais 538kg at £2010; Kesh producer Charolais 530kg at £2120, Charolais 550kg at £2120; Magheraveely producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg at £2120, Aberdeen Angus 620kg at £2090; Aughnacloy producer Charolais 580kg at £2040, Charolais 560kg at £2030, Charolais 520kg at £1870; Belleek producer Charolais 500kg at £2000; Kesh producer Charolais 540kg at £2000, Charolais 510kg at £1970, Charolais 500kg at £1800
Macken producer Charolais 480kg at £1830; Coa producer Charolais 510kg at £1660, Charolais 380kg at £1490, Charolais 340kg at £1270 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 400kg at £1540.
Fat cows
Belleek producer Limousin 642kg at £2260 360ppk; Drumcurren producer Shorthorn 668kg at £2140 320ppk; Enniskillen producer Limousin 818kg at £2590 316ppk, Belgian Blue bull 668kg at £2600 389ppk, Aberdeen Angus bull 1228kg at £2970 242ppk; Derrylin producer Charolais 622kg at £1970 316ppk and Garrison producer Limousin 540kg at £1840 340ppk.
