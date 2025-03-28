Heavy bullocks sold to £2790 for a 760kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart
Heavy bullocks sold to £2790 for a 760kg Charolais at £395ppk.
Light weights to 441ppk for a 366kg Charolais at £1800
Bullocks
Florencecourt producer 500kg Charolais at £2260, 554kg Charolais at £2300; Derrygonelly producer 692kg Aberdeen Angus at £2460, 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £2170, 672kg Aberdeen Angus at £2440, 670kg Aberdeen Angus at £2620; Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais at £2040, 460kg Charolais at £1990, 518kg Charolais at £2040, 466kg Charolais at £1820, 478kg Charolais at £1970; Trillick producer 602kg Charolais at £2050, 548kg Charolais at £2200, 554kg Charolais at £2270
Enniskillen producer 616kg Aberdeen Angus at £2180, 660kg Aberdeen Angus at £2400, 700kg Hereford at £2480, 628kg Aberdeen Angus at £2170, 646kg Aberdeen Angus at £2340; Derrylin producer 484kg Limousin at £1980, 444kg Limousin at £1650, 478kg Charolais at £2210, 572kg Charolais at £2270; Kesh producer 446kg Charolais at £1850, 410kg Charolais at £1600, 430kg Limousin at £1640; Letterbreen producer 620kg Charolais at £2460; Macken producer 562kg Aberdeen Angus at £1830, 472kg Limousin at £1640, 472kg Limousin at £1770, 560kg Limousin at £2190; Belleek producer 504kg Charolais at £1980, 442kg Charolais at £1890, 396kg Charolais at £1490; Aughnacloy producer 644kg Charolais at £2400, 590kg Limousin at £2230, 618kg Limousin at £2400, 566kg Limousin at £2270, 626kg Limousin at £2390; Ballinamallard producer 480kg Charolais at £2220, 466kg Charolais at £1960, 544kg Charolais 2460, 510kg Charolais at £2230, 472kg Charolais at £2080; Belleek producer 402kg Limousin at £1900, 378kg Simmental at £1840, 418kg Charolais at £1860, 360kg Charolais at £1690, 412kg Charolais at £1880; Fivemiletown producer 378kg Charolais at £1760, 376kg Charolais at £1760, 358kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1000, 362kg Charolais at £1660, 366kg Charolais at £1800; Sixmilecross producer 456kg Limousin at £1980, 532kg Charolais at £2090, 552kg Limousin at £2350; Tempo producer 508kg Charolais at £2040, 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £2140, 514kg Charolais at £2270, 452kg Charolais at £1850, 456kg Charolais at £1970; Lisbellaw producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 306kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 286kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070; Garrison producer 444kg Charolais at £1880; Dungannon producer 50kg Charolais at £2320, 552kg Limousin at £2040, 490kg Limousin at £1980, 586kg Charolais at £2400, 538kg Limousin at £2270, 608kg Charolais at £2390; Derrylin producer 420kg Charolais at £1890, 414kg Charolais at £1720; Kinawley producer 484kg Charolais at £2170, 508kg Charolais at £2080; Enniskillen producer 696kg Charolais at £2590; Kesh producer 544kg Shorthorn at £2110, 396kg Charolais at £1650; Churchill producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £2240; Magheraveely producer 664kg Belgian Blue at £2560, 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £2260, 676kg Aberdeen Angus at £2400, 638kg Charolais at £2570 and Belleek producer 706kg Charolais at £2790, 632kg Charolais 2510, 438kg Charolais at £1850.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1780 paid for a 380kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £800 to £1560 for a 352kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 329kg Charolais steer at £1600, 325kg Limousin steer at £1440, 435kg Simmental heifer at £1410, 325kg Limousin steer at £1320; Belcoo producer 373kg Charolais heifer at £1490, 371kg Charolais steer at £1690, 310kg Charolais steer at £1380; Brookeborough producer 241kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 247kg Charolais bull at £1240, 252kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 267kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Garrison producer 322kg Charolais steer at £1560, 371kg Charolais heifer at £1460, 208kg Simmental bull at £930, 250kg Charolais steer at £1340, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1400, 212kg Charolais steer at £1300, 261kg Charolais steer at £1340; Belleek producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1690, 358kg Charolais steer at £1680, 325kg Charolais steer at £1360, 335kg Limousin heifer at £1230; Irvinestown producer 270kg Charolais bull at £1320, 317kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1150, 270kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Tempo producer 325kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 352kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 317kg Charolais bull at £1540; Enniskillen producer 269kg Belgian Blue steer at £1310, 394kg Charolais steer at £1770, 252kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 272kg Charolais steer at £1460, 221kg Charolais steer at £1080, 253kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Derrylin producer 247kg Limousin bull at £1270, 261kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 283kg Charolais bull at £1480, 210kg Charolais bull at £1200; Kesh producer 305kg Charolais steer at £1400, 298kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1210, 291kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 272kg Charolais steer at £1350; Dromore producer 351kg Charolais steer at £1520, 340kg Limousin heifer at £1390, 384kg Charolais steer at £1730, 262kg Charolais heifer at £1160; Letterbreen producer 362kg Limousin steer at £1560, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1380, 326kg Charolais steer at £1540, 347kg Charolais heifer at £1480 and Rosslea producer 380kg Simmental steer at £1420, 374kg Simmental steer at £1480, 375kg Simmental steer at £1540, 378kg Simmental steer at £1530.
Calves
January born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £355, February born Aberdeen Angus bull at £620, Aberdeen Angus bull at £560, Aberdeen Angus bull at £500, Belgian Blue bull at £555, Belgian Blue bull at £470, Belgian Blue bull at £410, Swedish Red bull at £220, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £460, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £376, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360, Swedish Red heifer at £270, Belgian Blue heifer at £410, Friesian bull at £115, March born Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Charolais bull at £500, Charolais bull at £460, Limousin bull at £315, Limousin bull at £450, Friesian bull at £180, Friesian bull at £215, Hereford bull at £230, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £310, Belgian Blue heifer at £380, Belgian Blue heifer at £360 and Limousin heifer at £470, Limousin heifer at £245.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to top of at £2900 paid for an Aberdeen Angus cow with Hereford Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Dungannon producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais heifer at £2900, A cow In calf to Charolais bull at £2100; Enniskillen producer Hereford cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer at £2300, Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £2700; Fivemiletown producer Limousin cow in-calf to Charolais bull at £2200 and Omagh producer Charolais cow in-calf to Aberdeen Angus bull at £2300, Charolais cow in-calf to Aberdeen Angus bull at £2380.
Heifers Forward lots sold to 421ppk paid for a 504kg Charolais at £2120 and up to a top of at £2330.
Lighter weights to 438ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1760.
Irvinestown producer Charolais 570kg at £2320; Florencecourt producer Charolais 544kg at £2210, Charolais 516kg at £2110, Charolais 546kg at £1780; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 566kg at £2210, Charolais 530kg at £2070, Charolais 540kg at £2050; Letterbreen producer Charolais 554kg at £2150; Belcoo producer Charolais 500kg at £2120; Boho producer Charolais 490kg at £2120; Garrison producer Charolais 510kg at £2040, Charolais 500kg at £2020; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 500kg at £1990, Charolais 480kg at £1950 Charolais 440kg at £1880 and Ederney producer Charolais 430kg at £1830.
Fat cows
Monea producer Charolais bull (correct) 1186kg at £5000 421ppk; Derrygonnelly producer Friesian bull 1046kg at £3300 315ppk; Belcoo producer Charolais 782kg at £2910 372ppk; Irvinestown producer Charolais 840kg at £2770 329ppk; Culkey producer Charolais 738kg at £2650 359ppk; Garrison producer Charolais 654kg at £2480 379ppk and Florencecourt producer Limousin 668kg at £2510 375ppk.
