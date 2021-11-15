Heavy cows selling to £1742.50 at Clogher

In the Fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold readily with heavy cows selling to £1742.50 for a 850kg Daq. to £205 and £1653 for an 870kg Ch. to £190 with an 800kg Lim. to £1560 at £195 per 100kg Cow Heifers sold to £1420 for a 710kg Lim. to £200 and a 710kg B/B. to £200 at £1420. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1178.20 for a 860kg to £137. Fat Bulls sold to £1567.20 for a 1110kg Ch. to £142 selling to a top of £149 per 100kg for a 890kg AA. to £1326.10. Beef Steers sold to £228 for a 660kg Ch. (£1504.80) Beef Heifers sold to £218 for a 560kg Ch. (£1220.80) In the Store Rings Dairy Cows sold to £2230 Suckler Outfits sold to £1860. Heavy Steers sold to £1800 for a 785kg Ch. (£229) selling to £256 per 100kg for a 620kg Lim. to £1590. Forward Steers sold to £1480 for a 585kg Lim. (£253) and £1370 for a 550kg Lim. (£249) Med Weights sold to £1200 for a 495kg Ch. (£242) and a 465kg Ch. to £1130 (£243) Heavy Heifers sold to £1740 for a 720kg Lim. (£241) and selling to £254 per 100kg for a 660kg Ch. to £1680. Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 595kg Ch. (£230) with a 510kg Lim. to £1130 (£221) Med Weights sold to £1170 for a 495kg Ch. (£236) with a 470kg Ch. to £1120 (£238) Weanling Males sold to £960 for a 445kg Sim. selling to £304 per 100kg for a 250kg Sim. to £760. Weanling Females sold to £1010 for a 375kg Ch. (£269) selling to £286 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £930. Reared Male Lumps sold to £915 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £870 for Ch. Dropped Calves Bulls sold to £405 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £495 for Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beerf cows and cow heifers as follows: Ballygawley producer 850kg Daq. to £205 (£1742.50) Armagh producer 710kg Lim. to £200 (£1420) Omagh producer 710kg B/B. to £200 (£1420) Armagh producer 800kg Lim. to £195 (£1560) Beragyh producer 630kg Lim. to £192 (£1209.60) Dungannon producer 780kg Au. To £191 (£1489.80) Dungannon producer 680kg Ch. to £190 (£1292) Aughnacloy producer 870kg Ch. to £190 (£1653) Lisbellaw producer 830kg Ch. to £187 (£1552.10) Beragh producer 680kg Lim. to £186 (£1264.80) Ardboe producer 790kg B/B. to £186 (£1469.40) Aughnacloy producer 610kg Ch. to £186 (£1134.60) Armagh producer 620kg Lim. to £185 (£1147) Enniskillen producer 680kg Sim to £185 (£1258).

Other quality lots sold from £167 to £184 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £136 to £164 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £137 for an 860kg at £1178.20.

Poorer types sold from £66 to £88 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Tempo producer 890kg AA. to £149 (£1326.10) Omagh producer 1110 kg Ch. to £142 (£1567.20) Maguiresbridge producer 1040kg Her. to £135 (£1404) Newry producer 960kg Ch. to £132 (£1267.20) Cookstown producer 840kg Ch. to £131 (£1100.40) Portadown producer 960kg Fries. To £126 (£1209.60) Armagh producer 950kg Ch. to £122 (£1159) Dungannon producer 920kg Fkv. to £118 (£1085.60) Maguiresbridge producer 1010kg Lim. to £115 (£1161.50)

Fat steers

660kg Ch. to £228 (£1504.80) 710kg Sim. to £217. 690kg Lim. to £212. 570kg Sim. to £210. 560kg S/H. to £204. 630kg Ch. to £202. 550kg Sim. to £196. 620kg Sim. to £190. 840kg Lim. to £186. 620kg Gal. to £182. Friesians sold to £174 for a 630kg

Fat heifers

560kg Ch. to £218 (£1220.80) 610kg Lim. to £214. 570kg Lim. to £212. 620kg Sim. to £210,620kg Daq. to £204. 600kg Lim. to £200. 560kg Lim. to £196. 620kg Ch. to 3190. 640kg Ch. to £188. Friesians sold from £138 to £166 for 630kg.

Store bullocks

A seasonal entry sold readily with heavy steers selling to a top of £1800 for a 785kg Ch. (£229) and selling to £256 per 100kg for a 620kg Ch. to £1590 with most quality lots selling from £221 to £253 per 100kg.

Sample prices:

Des Greenaway Portadown 785kg Ch. to £1800 (£229) and 690kg Lim. to £1720 (£249) W Cairns Aghalee 730kg Ch. to £1690 (£231) T Gardiner Markethill 760kg Lim. to £1680 (£221) 665kg Lim. to £1650 (£248) and 625kg Daq. to £1580 (£253) G McKenna Armagh 680kg Ch. to £1680 (£247) 655kg Lim. to £1620 (£247) 620kg Lim. to £1590 (£256) 620kg Ch. to £1540 (£248) and 625kg Lim. to £1540 (£246) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 710kg AA. to £1650 (£232) and 725kg AA. to £1630 (£225) D E Hicks Ballinamallard 675kg Ch. to £1650 (£244) W R Hughes Pomeroy 685kg Lim. to £1640 (£239) 720kg Lim. to £1570 (£218) A and M Daly Dungannon 670kg Ch. to £1610 (£240) 655kg Ch. to £1600 (£244) and 640kg Lim. to £1540 (£244) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 585kg Lim. (£253) and 545kg Ch. to £1360 (£249) for D McCann Trillick. G McKenna Armagh 580kg Lim. to £1400 (£241) 585kg Lim. to £1390 (£237) 575kg Lim. to £1390 (£242) and 550kg Lim. to £1370 (£249) J Hagan Clogher 550kg AA. to £1330 (£242) S Mallon Armagh 545kg Ch. to £1320 (£242) J Hall Armagh 515kg Ch. to £1240 (£241)

Medweights stores 410kg to 500kg

J J Hall Armagh 495kg Ch. to £1200 (£242) Beechmount Farms Moira 485kg Ch. to £1140 (£235) 465kg Ch. to £1130 (£243) and 480kg Ch. to £1120 (£233) J McStay Lurgan 500kg Ch. to £1090 (£218) 450kg Lim. to £1090 (£242) 470kg Her. to £1050 (£223) 470kg B/B. to £1040 (£221) 480kg Her. to £1020, 435kg Lim. to £1020, 460kg Her. to £1000 and 455kg Her. to £970. D Farrell Fivemiletown 465kg Ch. to £1090 (£234) P O Kane Cookstown 475kg Lim. to £1020. Kesh producer 425kg Lim. to £1020. Armagh producer 500kg Her. to £1010. G McLaren Sixmilecross 430kg Lim. to £1000, 435kg AA. to £990 and 435kg AA. to £940. M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 480kg Fries. To £890 (£185)

A selection of young Friesian males sold from £265 to £350 weighing from 255kg to 270kg.

Store heifers

Trade remains strong in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 720kg Lim. (£241) and selling to £254 per 100kg for a 660kg Ch. to £1660 with other quality lots selling from £221 to £245 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Patk. Daly Dungannon 720kg Lim. to £1740 (£241) /680kg Lim. to £1670 (£245) 710kg Ch. to £1660 (£234) 685kg Lim. to £1640 (£239) 680kg Ch. to £1600 (£235) 655kg Lim. to £1580 (£241) 650kg Lim. to £1570 (£241) and 685kg Ch. to £1560 (£228) Armagh producer 660kg Ch. to £1680 (£254) 700kg Ch. to £1660 (£237) 650kg Ch. to £1590 (£244) and 670kg Ch. to £1570 (£234) H Mc Clelland Portadown 715kg Ch. to £1670 (£233) 700kg Ch.to £1620 (£231 680kg B/B. to £1600 (£235) 650kg Lim. to £1560 (£240) 710kg Lim. to £1560 (£220) 700kg Ch. to £1550 (£221 and 655kg Ch. to £1540 (£235) Forward lots sold to £`1370 for a 595kg Lim. (£230) P Donnelly Armagh 550kg Ch. to £1200 (£218) 540kg Ch. to £1190 (£220) 510kg Ch. to £1170 (£229) 535kg Ch. to £1120 (£209) and 520kg Ch. to £1100 (£211) R Newport Armagh 530kg Lim. to £1160 (£219) and 510kg Lim. To £1130, (£221)

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A Traynor Dungannon 495kg Ch. to £1170 (£236) 500kg Ch. to £1130 (£226) 470kg Ch. to £1120 (£238) 490kg Ch. to £1090 (£222) 465kg Ch. to £1090 (£234) 470kg Ch. to £1090 (£232) 455kg Lim. to £1060 (£233) 470kg Ch. to £1060, 475kg Ch. to £1050, and 455kg Ch. to £1040. R Newport Armagh 495kg Lim. to £1100 (£222) 460kg Lim. to £1060 (£230) 460kg Lim. to £1020, 420kg Lim. to £990 and 455kg Ch. to £970. P B Donnelly Armagh 465kg Ch. to £1090 (£234) and 485kg Lim. to £1090 (£225 ) Kesh producer 480kg Lim. to £1040. S Lunny Castlederg 475kg Ch. to £1020.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Mc Sorley Beragh 355kg Lim. to £830 and 355kg Ch. to £740. T Irwin Fintona 355kg Ch. to £680 and 335kg AA. to £560. H Connelly Rosslea 370kg Fkv. to £520.

Weanlings

A good steady demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £960 for a 445kg Sim. 425kg Sim. to £780,and 400kg Sim. to £770 for M McLaughlin Irvinestown. J and P Trueman Ballygawley 405kg Ch. to £950 and 315kg Lim. to £710. V and C O Hanlon Ballygawley 390kg Lim. to £940, 355kg Lim. to £930, 365kg Ch. to £920 ,350kg Lim. to £830 and 320kg Lim. to £770. J J Moane Fivemiletown 370kg Lim. to £900 370kg Lim. to £860, 265kg Lim. to £780 (£294) and 340kg Lim. to £750. E Gildernew Dungannon 310kg Lim. to £830,and 335kg Limms . to £760 X 2. M Carland Omagh 250kg Sim. to £760 (£304) R Irwin Magheraveely 290kg Lim. to £740.

Weanling heifers

P McConnell Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1010 (£269) 340kg Ch. to £960 (£282) 325kg Ch. to £930 (£286) and 305kg Ch. to £830 D Sloan Dungannon 490kg AA. to £960. D Breen Tempo 315kg Ch. to £950 (£301) E Gildernew Dungannon 345kg Lim. to £810, and 320kg Lim. to £800. S Corrigan Trillick 320kg Ch. to £750. D Haughian Lurgan 295kg Ch. to £750and 250kg Ch. to £700. P J McKenna Clogher 350kg AA. to £680. D Simpson Aughnacloy 320kg Ch. to £680. R Irwin Mgheraveely 260kg Lim. to £670, 235kg Lim. to £550 and 235kg Lim. to £490. M Hughes Keady 290kg S/H. to £610 and 250kg Lim. to £600. R Totten Lisburn 265kg Ch. to £600 and 240kg Lim. to £500.

Dairy cows and heifers

A keen demand in this section with a Lurgan producer selling Calved Heifers to £2230 and £1900. Annaghmore producer £1950 and £1750 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley producer £1900 for Calved Heifer. Benburb producer £1900 for Calved Heifer. Lisnaskea producer £1710 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1550. Springing Heifers sold to £1450 for a Dungannon producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however D McElmurray Pomeroy sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1860. K Murray Lisnaskea £1750 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1500 for 2015 Cow with Heifer Calf. D McLaren Omagh £1500 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. Several other outfits sold from £1000 to £1380. Incalf Cows and Heifers sold from £990 to £1360.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves selling to £405 for a Ch. to P A and J Grue Lisnaskea. J Tanney Omagh £355 for AA.and £250 X 2 for Her. J Mohan Lisnaskea £345 for AA. A C Lunny Aghalane £340 for AA. P Askin Augher £315 for AA. Fintona producer £270 and £265 for MB. V Irwin Ballinamallard £360 for B/B.

Heifer calves

T Hughes Omagh £495 , £440 for Chars and £285 for Lim. T Maguire Derrylin £370 for Ch. M and A Foy Fivemiletown £370 for Ch. D O Hagan Maghera £365 for Lim. B Corrigan Rosslea £300 for Lim. C McCartan Carrickmore £275 for AA. Fintona producer £270 for B/B.

Reared male lumps

S McAleer Rosslea £915 for Lim. S Kelly Fintona £840 for Ch. N Hunter Clogher £715, £660, £655x 2 £630 x 2 £550 and £540 for Limms. A Beggan Rosslea £700 for Lim. S Oliver Armagh £645 for Lim. R J Crawford Augher £635 for Ch. G McCaughey Clogher £600 for Lim. and £580 for Sim. M/S P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea £600 and £520 for Simms. E Taggart Omagh £600 for Lim.

Reared female lumps