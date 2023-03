Cow/heifers sold to £273 for 580k at £1585 for a Banbridge farmer.

Heavy cows sold to £242 for 670k at £1625 from a Ballynahinch followed by £238 for 630k at £1515 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality coloured cows from £200 to £237 per 100 kilos.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £175 to £186 for 710k at £1325 from a Loughgilly producer followed by £183 for 790k at £1455 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Kilkeel producer also received £183 for 790k at £1445.

Second quality Friesian cows sold readily from £140 to £160 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 580k £1585 £273.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1475 £247.00; Ballynahinch farmer 672k £1625 £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 638k £1515 £238.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 706k £1675 £237.00; Mayobridge farmer 748k £1745 £233.00; Mayobridge farmer 692k £1595 £231.00; Warrenpoint farmer 634k £1435 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 708k £1575 £223.00 and Mayobridge farmer 594k £1275 £215.

Friesian cows

Loughgilly farmer 714k £1325 £186.00; Tassagh farmer 796k £1455 £183.00; Kilkeel farmer 792k £1445 £183.00; Loughgilly farmer 728k £1325 £182.00; Bessbrook farmer 650k £1175 £181.00; Kilkeel farmer 680k £1225 £180.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1175 £180.00; Armagh farmer 696k £1245 £179.00 and Armagh farmer 834k £1475 £177.

Calves

210 calves sold in an excellent trade with bull calves to a top of £505 for six week old Charolais followed by £390 for six week old Belgian Blue and £355 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £250 to £330.

Second quality bulls from £200 to £280 each.

Heifer calves reached £345 for a six week old Simmental followed by £335 for three week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £220 to £320 each.

Plainer heifers from £100 to £170 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £505; Simmental £390; Belgian Blue £355; Aberdeen Angus £345; Aberdeen Angus £335; Belgian Blue £335; Aberdeen Angus £330 and Charolais £325.

Heifer calves