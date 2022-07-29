Heavy fat ewes selling to €222 at Raphoe

Sheep sale, Monday 25th July 2022: There was an excellent entry of sheep for this week’s sale with a brisk trade leading to a 100% clearance.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:32 am

Lambs (30kg-33kg) sold from €82/head to €105/head.

Lambs (34kg-37kg) sold from €102/head to €118/head.

Lambs (38kg-43kg) sold from €116/head to €136/head.

Lambs (44kg-51kg) sold from €134/head to €150/head.

Heavy fat ewes sold from €165/head to €222/head.

Lighter fat ewes sold from €80/head to €140/head.

Next sheep sale will be held on bank holiday Monday 1st August 2022.

Cattle sale, Thursday 28th July 2022: There was a lively trade both around the ring and online for this week’s entry. Strong cattle sold up to €1560 over the weight with one 650kg heifer selling for €2210. Lighter lots were also in demand amongst buyers with many selling up to and above €3/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €880/head to €2110/head.

Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €815 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €300 to €400 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €840 to €1560 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €745 over the weight.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Sales also available via MartBids App.

