Heavy fat ewes selling to €222 at Raphoe

Lambs (30kg-33kg) sold from €82/head to €105/head.
Lambs (34kg-37kg) sold from €102/head to €118/head.
Lambs (38kg-43kg) sold from €116/head to €136/head.
Lambs (44kg-51kg) sold from €134/head to €150/head.
Heavy fat ewes sold from €165/head to €222/head.
Lighter fat ewes sold from €80/head to €140/head.
Next sheep sale will be held on bank holiday Monday 1st August 2022.
Cattle sale, Thursday 28th July 2022: There was a lively trade both around the ring and online for this week’s entry. Strong cattle sold up to €1560 over the weight with one 650kg heifer selling for €2210. Lighter lots were also in demand amongst buyers with many selling up to and above €3/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €880/head to €2110/head.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €815 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €300 to €400 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €840 to €1560 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €745 over the weight.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.