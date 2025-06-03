Heavy Friesian cows selling to £2170 per head at Markethill Mart

A Hamiltonsbawn farmer sold seven heavy Friesian cows to average 815k at £2170 per head £266 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows sold to £200 to £240 and the poorest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 834k £3595 £431.00; Kilkeel farmer 810k £3420 £422.00; Lurgan farmer 632k £2160 £342.00; Keady farmer 684k £2290 £335.00; Keady farmer 696k £2290 £329.00; Lurgan farmer 504k £1620 £322.00; Markethill farmer 670k £2130 £318.00; Lurgan farmer 676k £2090 £309.00 and Lisburn farmer 714k £2130 £298.

Farming Life livestock markets

Friesian cull cows

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 762k £2170 £285.00; Dromore farmer 736k £2020 £275.00; Dromara farmer 654k £1750 £268.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 786k £2070 £263.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 842k £2180 £259.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 882k £2270 £257.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 920k £2350 £256.00; Armagh farmer 756k £1910 £253.00; Armagh farmer 788k £1980 £251.00 and Dromara farmer 662k £1660 £251.

Calves

Another large entry of 210 calves continued to sell at very high rates.

Bull calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £780 for a Charolais from an Armagh farmer followed by £760 for an Aberdeen Angus from a Craigavon farmer.

An Armagh producer received £750 for a Belgian Blue.

All top quality bulls sold steadily from £550 to £740 per head.

Second quality bulls from £400 to £500 each.

Top quality heifer calves sold to £760 for a Belgian Blue from a Scarva farmer followed by £750 for a Whitehead from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £740 for a Whitehead.

Main demand for top quality heifer calves from £500 to £680 each paid for an Aberdeen Angus from a Craigavon farmer.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £350 to £470 each.

A very large entry of reared calves returned an exceptionally strong demand with male calves selling to £1630 for a four month Limousin from an Armagh farmer followed by £1250 for a three month Belgian Blue from a Benburb producer.

A Co Fermanagh farmer sold a pen of reared Belgian Blue bulls to a top of £1120 with others at £1110, £1070.

Reared heifer calves sold to £1400 for a four month old Limousin from an Armagh producer followed by £1120 for a Limousin from a Newry producer.

A Co Fermanagh producer sold a pen of reared Belgian Blue approximately three to four months old to a top of £1100, £1080 and £1070 with several more from £880 to £1000 each. Friesian bulls sold to £380 for a six week old from a Whitecross producer.

Several more Friesian bulls sold from £160 to £270 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £780; Aberdeen Angus £760; Belgian Blue £750; Belgian Blue £750; Belgian Blue £740; Charolais £740; Charolais £740; Limousin £680 and Charolais £670.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £760; Hereford £750; Hereford £740; Belgian Blue £730; Charolais £720; Aberdeen Angus £680; Charolais £660; Belgian Blue £630 and Belgian Blue £630.