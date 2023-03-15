News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
51 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
14 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

Heavy heifers selling to £1740 and weanling steers and bulls to £1125 at Lisnaskea

A larger entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 14th March produced a very strong demand for all sorts.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT- 3 min read

This week heavy heifers sold to £1740 (£256) with a 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£256).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1125 for a 340kg Limousin (£331) with a 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) and selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 200kg Simmental to £705 and a 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £990 (£336).

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 385kg Charolais (£286) with a 360kg Charolais to £1055 (£293) and a 265kg Charolais to £890 (£336) and selling to a high of £388 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £775

Livestock Markets
Livestock Markets
Livestock Markets
Most Popular

Leading prices

Store and weanling males

Magheraveely producer 340kg Limousin to £1125 (£331) and 320kg Limousin to £890. Lisnaskea producer 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) 350kg Belgian Blue to £1070 (£306) and 285kg Charolais to £955 (£335) Magheraveely producer 355kg Limousin to £1085 (£306) 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) 235kg Limousin to £700 (£298) and 220kg Limousin to £650 (£295) Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) 340kg Limousin to £875, 240kg Charolais to £750 (£313) and 300kg Limousin to £730. Rosslea producer 315kg Charolais to £1045 (£332) and 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) Lisnaskea producer 305kg Limousin to £1005 (£330) 295kg Simmental to £760 and 270kg Simmental to £760. Newtownbutler producer 325kg Limousin to £1000 (£308) Newtownbutler producer 505kg Charolais to £1000. Florence court producer 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine To £990 (£336) 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £985 and 335kg Limousin to £850. Corranny producer 395kg Limousin to £980, 420kg Limousin to £980 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) and 240kg Limousin to £790 (£329) Lisnaskea producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Limousin to £890 (£324) Fivemiletown producer 385kg Shorthorn to £890 and 290kg Limousin to £840. Macken producer 310kg Simmental to £820. Derrygonnelly producer 285kg Charolais to £780. Corranny producer 255kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Hereford to £745. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £740 and 305kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 220kg Limousin to £720 (£327) and 200kg Simmental to £705 (£353) Letterbreen producer 285kg Limousin to £705. Derrylin producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Kinawley producer 230kg Limousin to £615.

Store and weanling heifers

Lisbellaw producer 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£256) 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£256) and 380kg Charolais to £755. Rosslea producer 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£286) and 360kg Charolais to £1055 (£293) Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £955 (£308) Macken producer 265kg Charolais to £890 (£336) 320kg Charolais to £860, 250kg Limousin to £720, 230kg Charolais to £690 (£300) and 215kg Charolais to £610. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £890 (£297) Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £860, 300kg Limousin to £790, and 295kg Limousin to £745. Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £840 and 275kg Limousin to 795. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to 835. Fivemiletown producer 260kg Charolais to £800 (£308) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 230kg Charolais to £750 (£326) 230kg Charolais to £730 (£315) 285kg Charolais to £650, 240kg Charolais to £625, 250kg Charolais to £600 and 210kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Simmental to £765 (£283) 260kg Simmental to £775 (£298) 280kg Simmental to £775 (£277) and 265kg Simmental to £745 (£281) Kinawley producer 200kg Charolais to £775 (£388) 245kg Limousin to £565 and 250kg Limousin to £545. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £740 and 280kg Charolais to £600. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £720 and 200kg Charolais to £650 (£325) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Shorthorn to £685, 315kg Speckled Park to £550 and 330kg. Speckled Park to £550. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £650. Magheraveely producer 215kg Limousin to £595. Derrylin producer 180kg Charolais to £500 and 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.

LisnaskeaSimmentalWeanling Heifers