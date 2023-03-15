Heavy heifers selling to £1740 and weanling steers and bulls to £1125 at Lisnaskea

This week heavy heifers sold to £1740 (£256) with a 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£256).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1125 for a 340kg Limousin (£331) with a 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) and selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 200kg Simmental to £705 and a 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine sold to £990 (£336).

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 385kg Charolais (£286) with a 360kg Charolais to £1055 (£293) and a 265kg Charolais to £890 (£336) and selling to a high of £388 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £775

Livestock Markets

Leading prices

Store and weanling males

Magheraveely producer 340kg Limousin to £1125 (£331) and 320kg Limousin to £890. Lisnaskea producer 355kg Charolais to £1090 (£307) 350kg Belgian Blue to £1070 (£306) and 285kg Charolais to £955 (£335) Magheraveely producer 355kg Limousin to £1085 (£306) 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) 235kg Limousin to £700 (£298) and 220kg Limousin to £650 (£295) Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) 340kg Limousin to £875, 240kg Charolais to £750 (£313) and 300kg Limousin to £730. Rosslea producer 315kg Charolais to £1045 (£332) and 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) Lisnaskea producer 305kg Limousin to £1005 (£330) 295kg Simmental to £760 and 270kg Simmental to £760. Newtownbutler producer 325kg Limousin to £1000 (£308) Newtownbutler producer 505kg Charolais to £1000. Florence court producer 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine To £990 (£336) 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £985 and 335kg Limousin to £850. Corranny producer 395kg Limousin to £980, 420kg Limousin to £980 260kg Limousin to £790 (£304) and 240kg Limousin to £790 (£329) Lisnaskea producer 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Limousin to £890 (£324) Fivemiletown producer 385kg Shorthorn to £890 and 290kg Limousin to £840. Macken producer 310kg Simmental to £820. Derrygonnelly producer 285kg Charolais to £780. Corranny producer 255kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Hereford to £745. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £740 and 305kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 220kg Limousin to £720 (£327) and 200kg Simmental to £705 (£353) Letterbreen producer 285kg Limousin to £705. Derrylin producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Kinawley producer 230kg Limousin to £615.

Store and weanling heifers

Lisbellaw producer 680kg Charolais to £1740 (£256) 540kg Charolais to £1380 (£256) and 380kg Charolais to £755. Rosslea producer 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£286) and 360kg Charolais to £1055 (£293) Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £955 (£308) Macken producer 265kg Charolais to £890 (£336) 320kg Charolais to £860, 250kg Limousin to £720, 230kg Charolais to £690 (£300) and 215kg Charolais to £610. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £890 (£297) Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £860, 300kg Limousin to £790, and 295kg Limousin to £745. Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £840 and 275kg Limousin to 795. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to 835. Fivemiletown producer 260kg Charolais to £800 (£308) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 230kg Charolais to £750 (£326) 230kg Charolais to £730 (£315) 285kg Charolais to £650, 240kg Charolais to £625, 250kg Charolais to £600 and 210kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Simmental to £765 (£283) 260kg Simmental to £775 (£298) 280kg Simmental to £775 (£277) and 265kg Simmental to £745 (£281) Kinawley producer 200kg Charolais to £775 (£388) 245kg Limousin to £565 and 250kg Limousin to £545. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £740 and 280kg Charolais to £600. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £720 and 200kg Charolais to £650 (£325) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Shorthorn to £685, 315kg Speckled Park to £550 and 330kg. Speckled Park to £550. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £650. Magheraveely producer 215kg Limousin to £595. Derrylin producer 180kg Charolais to £500 and 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.