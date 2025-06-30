Heavy heifers selling to £2540 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The 90 heifers included mostly heavy and forward type heifers which returned an exceptionally strong trade with heavy heifers selling to £417 for 6262k at £2610 from a Silverbridge producer followed by £412 for 644k at £2650 from an Armagh farmer.
The same owner received £406 for 626k at £2540.
All good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £399 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding heifers to £397 for 550k at £2200 from a Gilford farmer.
The same owner received £395 for 598k at £2360.
All good quality forward heifers from £345 to £390 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight heifers sold to £423 for 426k at £1800 from a Portadown farmer followed by £412 for 452k at £1860 from a Lisburn producer.
All good quality middleweights from £350 to £401 per 100 kilos.
A good entry of light heifers sold in a very firm demand with good quality lots from £370 to £434 for 348k at £1510 from an Aughnacloy farmer.
The same owner received £428 for 346k at £1480.
Heavy heifers
Silverbridge farmer 626k £2610 £417.00; Armagh farmer 644k £2650 £412.00; Armagh farmer 626k £2540 £406.00; Silverbridge farmer 666k £2660 £399.00; Silverbridge farmer 654k £2600 £398.00; Armagh farmer 614k £2390 £389.00; Silverbridge farmer 676k £2610 £386.00 and Armagh farmer 704k £2640 £375.
Forward heifers
Gilford farmer 554k £2200 £397.00; Gilford farmer 598k £2360 £395.00; Keady farmer 548k £2150 £392.00; Silverbridge farmer 598k £2340 £391.00; Gilford farmer 570k £2190 £384.00; Cullyhanna farmer 546k £2090 £383.00; Poyntzpass farmer 564k £2120 £376.00; Gilford farmer 572k £2130 £372.00 and Annaghmore farmer 512k £1900 £371.
Middleweight heifers
Portadown farmer 426k £1800 £423.00; Lisburn farmer 452k £1860 £412.00; Portadown farmer 492k £1970 £401.00; Camlough farmer 418k £1660 £397.00; Portadown farmer 452k £1790 £396.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1600 £394.00; Lisburn farmer 420k £1650 £393.00 and Armagh farmer 438k £1720 £393.
Lightweight heifers
Aughnacloy farmer 348k £1510 £434.00; Aughnacloy farmer 346k £1480 £428.00; Lisburn farmer 378k £1600 £423.00; Armagh farmer 338k £1410 £417.00; Aughnacloy farmer 354k £1470 £415.00; Armagh farmer 384k £1590 £414.00; Armagh farmer 334k £1350 £404.00 and Armagh farmer 376k £1500 £399.
Bullocks
The 90 bullocks maintained an excellent trade.
Heavy bullocks selling to £390 for 610k at £2380 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.
Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £350 to £387 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding type bullocks to £395 for 598k at £2360 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £388 for 582k at £2260 from a Warrenpoint producer.
All good quality lots from £340 to £387 per 100 kilos.
Grazing bullocks sold to £410 for 344k at £1410 from a Forkhill producer followed by £408 at 414k Aberdeen Angus at £1690 from a Kilcoo farmer. All good quality lots from £340 to £408 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks
Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £2380 £390.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £2350 £387.00; Warrenpoint farmer 652k £2480 £380.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £2350 £380.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £2300 £378.00; Dromore farmer 608k £2260 £372.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £2450 £371.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £2260 £371.00;
Forward bullocks
Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £2360 £395.00; Warrenpoint farmer 582k £2260 £388.00; Markethill farmer 580k £2250 £388.00; Forkhill farmer 520k £2010 £387.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1950 £379.00; Ballynahinch farmer 532k £2010 £378.00; Markethill farmer 584k £2200 £377.00; Loughgilly farmer 556k £2070 £372.00;
Middleweight bullocks
Forkhill farmer 344k £1410 £410.00; Kilcoo farmer 414k £1690 £408.00; Forkhill farmer 380k £1550 £408.00; Richhill farmer 492k £1920 £390.00; Richhill farmer 430k £1650 £384.00; Aghalee farmer 496k £1870 £377.00; Katesbridge farmer 498k £1870 £376.00; Richhill farmer 486k £1750 £360.00; Richhill farmer 414k £1490 £360.00;
Weanlings
The 170 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with an increased number of buyers both around the ring and online.
Light males sold steadily from £390 to £484 for 248k at £1200 from a Sixmilecross farmer.
The same owner received £463 for 294k at £1360.
Middleweights sold to £526 for 314k at £1650 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £477 for 302k at £1440 from a Middletown producer.
All good quality lots from £370 to £470 per 100 kilos.
Strong males sold to £410 for 412k at £1690 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £405 for 402k at £1630 from an Armagh producer.
Good quality light heifer weanlings sold steadily from £400 to £466 per 100 kilos with a top of £524 for 288k at £1510 from a Banbridge farmer.
Light Aberdeen Angus heifer sold to £436 for 204k at £890 from a Tandragee farmer.
The same owner received £427 for 204k Aberdeen Angus at £870.
Middleweight heifer weanlings to £472 for 322k at £1520 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £469 for 320k at £1500 from a Poyntzpass farmer.
All top quality lots sold from £370 to £447 per 100 kilos.
Stronger weanling heifers sold up £418 for 512k at £2140 from a Portadown farmer.
The same owner received £406 for 480k at £1950 and £401 for 436k at £1750.
All good quality strong heifers from £360 to £398 per 100 kilos.
Lightweight male weanlings
Sixmilecross farmer 248k £1200 £484.00; Sixmilecross farmer 294k £1360 £463.00; Sixmilecross farmer 284k £1310 £461.00; Sixmilecross farmer 284k £1310 £461.00; Belleeks farmer 264k £1210 £458.00; Keady farmer 192k £880 £458.00; Dromore farmer 180k £810 £450.00 and Dromore farmer 180k £810 £450.
Middleweight male weanlings
Mayobridge farmer 314k £1650 £526.00; Middletown farmer 302k £1440 £477.00; Gilford farmer 360k £1700 £472.00; Gilford farmer 350k £1580 £451.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 394k £1710 £434.00; Seskinore farmer 310k £1270 £410.00; Sixmilecross farmer 310k £1270 £410.00 and Keady farmer 322k £1300 £404.
Strong male weanlings
Lisburn farmer 412k £1690 £410.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1630 £405.00; Keady farmer 420k £1600 £381.00; Keady farmer 412k £1560 £379.00; Keady farmer 442k £1670 £378.00 and Keady farmer 492k £1830 £372.
Lightweight heifer weanlings
Banbridge farmer 288k £1510 £524.00; Keady farmer 298k £1390 £466.00; Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 204k £890 £436.00; Dromore farmer 159k £690 £434.00; Dromore farmer 159k £690 £434.00; Dromore farmer 185k £790 £427.00; Dromore 159k £790 £427.00 and Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 204k £870 £427.
Middleweight heifer weanlings
Cladymore farmer 322k £1520 £472.00; Poyntzpass farmer 320k £1500 £469.00; Cullyhanna farmer 312k £1400 £449.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1760 £447.00; Keady farmer 306k £1360 £444.00; Cladymore farmer 320k £1400 £438.00; Poyntzpass farmer 364k £1560 £429.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 350k £1480 £423.
Strong heifer weanlings
Portadown farmer 512k £2140 £418.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1850 £409.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1950 £406.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1750 £401.00; Portadown farmer 450k £1790 £398.00; Portadown farmer 478k £1900 £398.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1730 £397.00; Portadown farmer 434k £1690 £389.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1650 £386.00 and Portadown farmer 480k £1820 £379.
In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2940 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf from a Belleek farmer.
The same owner sold a Limousin heifer and bull calf at £2600 and a Keady farmer sold a Shorthorn heifer and bull calf at £2500.
Several more sold from £1800 to £2120 each.
Breeding bulls sold to a top of £3280 for a Simmental.
