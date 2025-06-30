Heavy heifers selling to £2540 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 380 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 28th June maintained very firm trade throughout the rings with packed ringside of buyers along with increased online activate.

Heifers

The 90 heifers included mostly heavy and forward type heifers which returned an exceptionally strong trade with heavy heifers selling to £417 for 6262k at £2610 from a Silverbridge producer followed by £412 for 644k at £2650 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £406 for 626k at £2540.

All good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £399 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers to £397 for 550k at £2200 from a Gilford farmer.

The same owner received £395 for 598k at £2360.

All good quality forward heifers from £345 to £390 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £423 for 426k at £1800 from a Portadown farmer followed by £412 for 452k at £1860 from a Lisburn producer.

All good quality middleweights from £350 to £401 per 100 kilos.

A good entry of light heifers sold in a very firm demand with good quality lots from £370 to £434 for 348k at £1510 from an Aughnacloy farmer.

The same owner received £428 for 346k at £1480.

Heavy heifers

Silverbridge farmer 626k £2610 £417.00; Armagh farmer 644k £2650 £412.00; Armagh farmer 626k £2540 £406.00; Silverbridge farmer 666k £2660 £399.00; Silverbridge farmer 654k £2600 £398.00; Armagh farmer 614k £2390 £389.00; Silverbridge farmer 676k £2610 £386.00 and Armagh farmer 704k £2640 £375.

Forward heifers

Gilford farmer 554k £2200 £397.00; Gilford farmer 598k £2360 £395.00; Keady farmer 548k £2150 £392.00; Silverbridge farmer 598k £2340 £391.00; Gilford farmer 570k £2190 £384.00; Cullyhanna farmer 546k £2090 £383.00; Poyntzpass farmer 564k £2120 £376.00; Gilford farmer 572k £2130 £372.00 and Annaghmore farmer 512k £1900 £371.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 426k £1800 £423.00; Lisburn farmer 452k £1860 £412.00; Portadown farmer 492k £1970 £401.00; Camlough farmer 418k £1660 £397.00; Portadown farmer 452k £1790 £396.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1600 £394.00; Lisburn farmer 420k £1650 £393.00 and Armagh farmer 438k £1720 £393.

Lightweight heifers

Aughnacloy farmer 348k £1510 £434.00; Aughnacloy farmer 346k £1480 £428.00; Lisburn farmer 378k £1600 £423.00; Armagh farmer 338k £1410 £417.00; Aughnacloy farmer 354k £1470 £415.00; Armagh farmer 384k £1590 £414.00; Armagh farmer 334k £1350 £404.00 and Armagh farmer 376k £1500 £399.

Bullocks

The 90 bullocks maintained an excellent trade.

Heavy bullocks selling to £390 for 610k at £2380 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £350 to £387 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding type bullocks to £395 for 598k at £2360 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £388 for 582k at £2260 from a Warrenpoint producer.

All good quality lots from £340 to £387 per 100 kilos.

Grazing bullocks sold to £410 for 344k at £1410 from a Forkhill producer followed by £408 at 414k Aberdeen Angus at £1690 from a Kilcoo farmer. All good quality lots from £340 to £408 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £2380 £390.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £2350 £387.00; Warrenpoint farmer 652k £2480 £380.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k £2350 £380.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k £2300 £378.00; Dromore farmer 608k £2260 £372.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £2450 £371.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £2260 £371.00;

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £2360 £395.00; Warrenpoint farmer 582k £2260 £388.00; Markethill farmer 580k £2250 £388.00; Forkhill farmer 520k £2010 £387.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1950 £379.00; Ballynahinch farmer 532k £2010 £378.00; Markethill farmer 584k £2200 £377.00; Loughgilly farmer 556k £2070 £372.00;

Middleweight bullocks

Forkhill farmer 344k £1410 £410.00; Kilcoo farmer 414k £1690 £408.00; Forkhill farmer 380k £1550 £408.00; Richhill farmer 492k £1920 £390.00; Richhill farmer 430k £1650 £384.00; Aghalee farmer 496k £1870 £377.00; Katesbridge farmer 498k £1870 £376.00; Richhill farmer 486k £1750 £360.00; Richhill farmer 414k £1490 £360.00;

Weanlings

The 170 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with an increased number of buyers both around the ring and online.

Light males sold steadily from £390 to £484 for 248k at £1200 from a Sixmilecross farmer.

The same owner received £463 for 294k at £1360.

Middleweights sold to £526 for 314k at £1650 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £477 for 302k at £1440 from a Middletown producer.

All good quality lots from £370 to £470 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold to £410 for 412k at £1690 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £405 for 402k at £1630 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality light heifer weanlings sold steadily from £400 to £466 per 100 kilos with a top of £524 for 288k at £1510 from a Banbridge farmer.

Light Aberdeen Angus heifer sold to £436 for 204k at £890 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £427 for 204k Aberdeen Angus at £870.

Middleweight heifer weanlings to £472 for 322k at £1520 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £469 for 320k at £1500 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All top quality lots sold from £370 to £447 per 100 kilos.

Stronger weanling heifers sold up £418 for 512k at £2140 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £406 for 480k at £1950 and £401 for 436k at £1750.

All good quality strong heifers from £360 to £398 per 100 kilos.

Lightweight male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 248k £1200 £484.00; Sixmilecross farmer 294k £1360 £463.00; Sixmilecross farmer 284k £1310 £461.00; Sixmilecross farmer 284k £1310 £461.00; Belleeks farmer 264k £1210 £458.00; Keady farmer 192k £880 £458.00; Dromore farmer 180k £810 £450.00 and Dromore farmer 180k £810 £450.

Middleweight male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 314k £1650 £526.00; Middletown farmer 302k £1440 £477.00; Gilford farmer 360k £1700 £472.00; Gilford farmer 350k £1580 £451.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 394k £1710 £434.00; Seskinore farmer 310k £1270 £410.00; Sixmilecross farmer 310k £1270 £410.00 and Keady farmer 322k £1300 £404.

Strong male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 412k £1690 £410.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1630 £405.00; Keady farmer 420k £1600 £381.00; Keady farmer 412k £1560 £379.00; Keady farmer 442k £1670 £378.00 and Keady farmer 492k £1830 £372.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Banbridge farmer 288k £1510 £524.00; Keady farmer 298k £1390 £466.00; Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 204k £890 £436.00; Dromore farmer 159k £690 £434.00; Dromore farmer 159k £690 £434.00; Dromore farmer 185k £790 £427.00; Dromore 159k £790 £427.00 and Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 204k £870 £427.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Cladymore farmer 322k £1520 £472.00; Poyntzpass farmer 320k £1500 £469.00; Cullyhanna farmer 312k £1400 £449.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1760 £447.00; Keady farmer 306k £1360 £444.00; Cladymore farmer 320k £1400 £438.00; Poyntzpass farmer 364k £1560 £429.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 350k £1480 £423.

Strong heifer weanlings

Portadown farmer 512k £2140 £418.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1850 £409.00; Portadown farmer 480k £1950 £406.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1750 £401.00; Portadown farmer 450k £1790 £398.00; Portadown farmer 478k £1900 £398.00; Portadown farmer 436k £1730 £397.00; Portadown farmer 434k £1690 £389.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1650 £386.00 and Portadown farmer 480k £1820 £379.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2940 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner sold a Limousin heifer and bull calf at £2600 and a Keady farmer sold a Shorthorn heifer and bull calf at £2500.

Several more sold from £1800 to £2120 each.

Breeding bulls sold to a top of £3280 for a Simmental.