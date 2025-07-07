Heavy heifers selling to £2880 at Markethill Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
An entry of 250 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th July returned a complete clearance.

Heifers

The 110 heifers returned an increases trade in all sections with heavy heifers selling to £424 for 680k at £2880 for a Silverbridge producer followed by £404 for 692k at £2790 for an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £394 for 622k at £2450 and 648k at £2550.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £356 to £393 per 100k.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £415 for 540k at £2240 for a Cullyhanna producer, followed by £411 for 508k at £2090 for an Armagh producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £350 to £396 per 100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £454 for 458k at £2080.

The same owner received £432 for 462k at £2000 and £432 for 486k at £2100. Main demand from £360 to £404 per 100k.

Lightweight heifers sold to a top of £1730 376k £460/100k, followed by £440 for 398k at £1750 for a Dromore farmer. All good quality lots sold from £357 to £410 per 100k.

Heavy heifers

Silverbridge producer 680k £2880 £424: Armagh producer 692k £2790 £404: 622k £2450 £394: 648k £2550 £394: 654k £2570 £393: 672k £2640 £393: 644k £2490 £387: Cullyhanna producer 608k £2350 £387: Armagh producer 602K £2300 £382 and Armagh producer 700k £2660 £380.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna producer 540k £2240 £415: Armagh producer 508k £2090 £411: 554k £2260 £408: Jerrettspass producer 510k £2020 £396: Dromore producer 566k £2240 £396: Armagh producer 574k £2270 £395: 594k £2310 £389: Jerrettspass producer 502k £1900 £378: Katesbridge producer 594k £2240 £377 and Ballinderry producer 512k £1920 £375.

Midweight heifers

Cullyhanna producer 458k £2080 £454: 462k £2000 £433: 486k £2100 £432 and Dromore producer 434k £1800 £415: 500k £2020 £404.

Lightweight heifers

Rostrevor producer 376k £1730 £460: Dromore producer 398k £1750 £440: Rostrevor producer 376k £1620 £431: Dromore producer 400k £1700 £425: 390k £1600 £410 and Milford producer 342k £1390 £406.

Bullocks

Heavy bullocks returned increased prices to a top of £2400 604k £397 for a Tynan producer, followed by Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392. Midweight bullocks sold to £2020 for 522k £387 for a Hillsborough producer, followed by £381 for 506k at £1930 for a Milford farmer.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £441 for 406k at £1790.

The same owner received £438 436k at £1910.

Heavy bullocks

Tynan producer 604k £2400 £397: Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392: Dromore producer 612k £2360 £386: 632k £2380 £377: Markethill producer 632k £2380 £377: Mowhan producer 628k £2320 £369: Armagh producer 648k £2350 £363 and Tynan producer 610k £2210 £362.

Midweight bullocks

Hillsborough producer 522k £2020 £387: Milford producer 506k £1930 £381: Markethill producer 582k £2210 £380: Dromore producer 542k £2040 £376 and Hillsborough producer 534k £1960 £367.

Forward bullocks

Rostrevor producer 406k £1790 £441: 436k £1910 £438: Milford producer 444k £1900 £428: 446k £1800 £404: 418k £1670 £400 and Mowhan producer 482k £1900 £394.

Weanlings

Lightweight male weanlings sold in an exceptional trade up to £511/100k for 268k at £1370 for a Keady producer, followed by £530 for 298k at £1500 for a Dorsey farmer.

Midweights sold to £403 for 432k at £1740 for a Dromore producer.

The same owner received £401 for 416k at £1670 and £392 for 408k at £1600.

Lightweight male weanlings

Keady producer 268k £1370 £511: Newry producer 298k £1500 £503: Dorsey producer 272k £1300£478: Portadown producer 274k £1300£474: Crossmaglen producer 308k £1460 £47: Dromore producer 302k £1400 £464: 296k £1360 £459: Keady producer 306k £1400 £458 and Portadown producer 292k £1330 £455.

Midweight male weanlings

Dromore producer 432k £1740 £403: 416k £1670 £401: 408k £1600 £392: 410k £1570 £383: Poyntzpass producer 448k £1610 £359: Dromore producer 454k £1620 £357 and Poyntzpass producer 460k £1600 £348.

Lightweight female weanlings

Armagh producer 220k £1100 £500: 228k £1100 £482: 232k £1100 £474: 290k £1250 £431: Portadown producer 262k £1100 £420 and Poyntzpass producer 298k £1120 £376.

Midweight female weanlings

Newry producer 374k £1490 £398: Poyntzpass producer 334k £1330 £398: 320k £1230 £384: Newry producer 362k £1360 £376 and Poyntzpass producer 314k £1150 £366: 332k £1200 £361.

Heavy female weanlings

Tynan producer 604k £2400 £397: Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392: Hillsborough producer 522k £2020 £387: Dromore producer 612k £2360 £386: Milford producer 506k £1930 £381: Markethill producer 582k £2210 £380: Dromore producer 632k £2380 £377: Markethill producer 632k £2380 £377 and Dromore producer 542k £2040 £376.

In the suckler section outfits sold to a top of £2820 for a Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot for a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by £2700 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot from a Keady farmer.

No cattle sale Saturday 12th July.

No sheep sale Monday 14th July.

Cattle sale as usual on Tuesday 15th July.

