Heavy heifers selling to £2880 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The 110 heifers returned an increases trade in all sections with heavy heifers selling to £424 for 680k at £2880 for a Silverbridge producer followed by £404 for 692k at £2790 for an Armagh producer.
The same owner received £394 for 622k at £2450 and 648k at £2550.
All good quality heavy heifers sold from £356 to £393 per 100k.
Forward feeding heifers sold to £415 for 540k at £2240 for a Cullyhanna producer, followed by £411 for 508k at £2090 for an Armagh producer.
All good quality forward heifers sold from £350 to £396 per 100k.
Midweight heifers sold to £454 for 458k at £2080.
The same owner received £432 for 462k at £2000 and £432 for 486k at £2100. Main demand from £360 to £404 per 100k.
Lightweight heifers sold to a top of £1730 376k £460/100k, followed by £440 for 398k at £1750 for a Dromore farmer. All good quality lots sold from £357 to £410 per 100k.
Heavy heifers
Silverbridge producer 680k £2880 £424: Armagh producer 692k £2790 £404: 622k £2450 £394: 648k £2550 £394: 654k £2570 £393: 672k £2640 £393: 644k £2490 £387: Cullyhanna producer 608k £2350 £387: Armagh producer 602K £2300 £382 and Armagh producer 700k £2660 £380.
Forward heifers
Cullyhanna producer 540k £2240 £415: Armagh producer 508k £2090 £411: 554k £2260 £408: Jerrettspass producer 510k £2020 £396: Dromore producer 566k £2240 £396: Armagh producer 574k £2270 £395: 594k £2310 £389: Jerrettspass producer 502k £1900 £378: Katesbridge producer 594k £2240 £377 and Ballinderry producer 512k £1920 £375.
Midweight heifers
Cullyhanna producer 458k £2080 £454: 462k £2000 £433: 486k £2100 £432 and Dromore producer 434k £1800 £415: 500k £2020 £404.
Lightweight heifers
Rostrevor producer 376k £1730 £460: Dromore producer 398k £1750 £440: Rostrevor producer 376k £1620 £431: Dromore producer 400k £1700 £425: 390k £1600 £410 and Milford producer 342k £1390 £406.
Bullocks
Heavy bullocks returned increased prices to a top of £2400 604k £397 for a Tynan producer, followed by Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392. Midweight bullocks sold to £2020 for 522k £387 for a Hillsborough producer, followed by £381 for 506k at £1930 for a Milford farmer.
Forward feeding bullocks sold to £441 for 406k at £1790.
The same owner received £438 436k at £1910.
Heavy bullocks
Tynan producer 604k £2400 £397: Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392: Dromore producer 612k £2360 £386: 632k £2380 £377: Markethill producer 632k £2380 £377: Mowhan producer 628k £2320 £369: Armagh producer 648k £2350 £363 and Tynan producer 610k £2210 £362.
Midweight bullocks
Hillsborough producer 522k £2020 £387: Milford producer 506k £1930 £381: Markethill producer 582k £2210 £380: Dromore producer 542k £2040 £376 and Hillsborough producer 534k £1960 £367.
Forward bullocks
Rostrevor producer 406k £1790 £441: 436k £1910 £438: Milford producer 444k £1900 £428: 446k £1800 £404: 418k £1670 £400 and Mowhan producer 482k £1900 £394.
Weanlings
Lightweight male weanlings sold in an exceptional trade up to £511/100k for 268k at £1370 for a Keady producer, followed by £530 for 298k at £1500 for a Dorsey farmer.
Midweights sold to £403 for 432k at £1740 for a Dromore producer.
The same owner received £401 for 416k at £1670 and £392 for 408k at £1600.
Lightweight male weanlings
Keady producer 268k £1370 £511: Newry producer 298k £1500 £503: Dorsey producer 272k £1300£478: Portadown producer 274k £1300£474: Crossmaglen producer 308k £1460 £47: Dromore producer 302k £1400 £464: 296k £1360 £459: Keady producer 306k £1400 £458 and Portadown producer 292k £1330 £455.
Midweight male weanlings
Dromore producer 432k £1740 £403: 416k £1670 £401: 408k £1600 £392: 410k £1570 £383: Poyntzpass producer 448k £1610 £359: Dromore producer 454k £1620 £357 and Poyntzpass producer 460k £1600 £348.
Lightweight female weanlings
Armagh producer 220k £1100 £500: 228k £1100 £482: 232k £1100 £474: 290k £1250 £431: Portadown producer 262k £1100 £420 and Poyntzpass producer 298k £1120 £376.
Midweight female weanlings
Newry producer 374k £1490 £398: Poyntzpass producer 334k £1330 £398: 320k £1230 £384: Newry producer 362k £1360 £376 and Poyntzpass producer 314k £1150 £366: 332k £1200 £361.
Heavy female weanlings
Tynan producer 604k £2400 £397: Kilmore producer 676k £2650 £392: Hillsborough producer 522k £2020 £387: Dromore producer 612k £2360 £386: Milford producer 506k £1930 £381: Markethill producer 582k £2210 £380: Dromore producer 632k £2380 £377: Markethill producer 632k £2380 £377 and Dromore producer 542k £2040 £376.
In the suckler section outfits sold to a top of £2820 for a Simmental cow with heifer calf at foot for a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by £2700 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf at foot from a Keady farmer.
No cattle sale Saturday 12th July.
No sheep sale Monday 14th July.
Cattle sale as usual on Tuesday 15th July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.