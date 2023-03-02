Heavy hoggets sold from £117 to £124 each. Good quality pens from 450p to 482p per kilo for 24.3k at £117 each from a Tynan farmer.

Good quality Middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to 509p for 22k at £112 each from a Middletown farmer followed by 502p for 21.9k at £110 each from a Tandragee producer.

Stores sold to a top of 511p for 18k at £92 each from a Cullyhanna farmer. Main demand for quality stores from 440p to 475p per kilo.

Livestock Markets

A large entry of cull ewes sold in an exceptional demand to a top of £244 each followed by £236, £226. All heavy ewes sold from £160 to £220 each. Plainer ewes from £80 to £130 each.

In the breeding ring top quality doubles sold to £300 paid twice followed by £290 paid twice. Several more doubles sold from £240 to £275. Singles sold up to £240 each. Main demand from £180 to £230 each.

Sheep sale as usual next Wednesday 8th March. from week commencing 13th March sheep sales will be held on a Monday evening at 6.45pm.

Heavy hoggets

Tyan farmer : 24.3k £117 482p : Milford farmer : 24.5k £116 473p : Tandragee seller : 24.3k £115 473p : Tandragee seller : 25.4k £117 461p : Tandragee seller : 24.1k £111 461p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 26k £117 450p.

Middleweight hoggets

Middletown farmer : 22k £112 509p : Tandragee farmer : 21.9k £110 502p : Dungannon seller : 22.5k £113 502p : Keady producer : 21k £104.50 498p : Tandragee producer : 22.9k £110 480p : Tynan farmer : 23.7k £113.50 479 : Milford farmer : 21.3k £102 479p : Keady farmer : 22k £105 477p and Portadown producer : 21.3k £101 474p.

Stores