Heavy hoggets selling to £126.50 at Markethill

Heavy hoggets sold from £123 to £126.50 each with good quality pens from 490p to 531p per kilo for 24.5 kilos at £130 each from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 510p to 560p per kilo for 20kgs at £112 each from a Portadown farmer, followed by 555p per kilo for 21kgs at £116.50 each from a Loughgall farmer.

Stores sold to 586p per kilo for 19.2kgs at £112.50 each.

Main demand from 520p to 579p per kilo for 19.7kgs at £114 each.

The 200 Cull ewes sold to £164 each.

All good quality ewes from £110 to £152 each.

Plainer sheep from £70 to £90 each.

Special entry Wednesday 12th January – 85 Suffolk cross ewes and lambs at foot.

Heavy hoggets

Rathfriland farmer : 24.5k £130 531p : Loughgall farmer : 24.2k £126.50 523p : Lurgan seller : 24k £125 521p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £122.50 511p : Richhill producer : 24.5k £124 506p : Tynan farmer : 26k £130 500p : Armagh farmer : 24k £120 500p and Armagh producer : 24.4k £121.50 498p.

Middleweight hoggets

Portadown farmer : 20k £112 560p : Loughgall seller : 21k £116.50 555p : Poyntzpass producer : 20.3k £112 552p : Poyntzpass seller : 21.3k £116.50 547p : Loughgall farmer : 22k £118.50 539p : Newtownhamilton producer : 22.4k £119 531p : Armagh farmer : 22.4k £118 527p and Portadown producer : 22.7k £119 524p.

Stores