Heavy hoggets selling to £130 per head at Markethill

Cull ewe trade remained very firm and breeding ewe trade was steady.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £124 to £130 per head with top quality pens from 480p to 529p per kilo for 24k at £127 each from a Banbridge farmer followed by 521p for 24.4k at £127 each from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 510p to 559p with a top of 586p per kilo for 21k at £123 each from a Benburb farmer followed by 559p for 22k at £123 each from an Armagh producer.

A small number of store lambs sold from 500p to 550p per kilo for 19k at £104.50 each.

The 330 cull ewes continued to sell in an excellent trade to a top of £239 each with all good quality ewes from £140 to £195 per head.

Ewes and doubles sold at £305, £300 and £295.

All good quality outfits sold from £230 to £270 each.

Singles sold up to £230 each with others at £220, £205 and £200 each.

Main demand for good quality singles sold from £160 to £195 each.

Heavy hoggets

Banbridge farmer : 24k £127 529p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £127 521p : Armagh farmer : 24.3k £124.50 512p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.1k £127 506p : Keady producer : 24.3k £122 502p : Dungannon seller : 24.8k £124 500p : Tandragee seller : 25.8k £128.50 498p : Ballinderry producer : 25.3k £126 498p and Armagh seller : 24.3k £121 498p.

Middleweights