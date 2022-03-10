Heavy hoggets selling to £130 per head at Markethill
An entry of 1550 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 9th March returned a firmer trade for fat hoggets.
Cull ewe trade remained very firm and breeding ewe trade was steady.
Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £124 to £130 per head with top quality pens from 480p to 529p per kilo for 24k at £127 each from a Banbridge farmer followed by 521p for 24.4k at £127 each from an Armagh producer.
Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 510p to 559p with a top of 586p per kilo for 21k at £123 each from a Benburb farmer followed by 559p for 22k at £123 each from an Armagh producer.
A small number of store lambs sold from 500p to 550p per kilo for 19k at £104.50 each.
The 330 cull ewes continued to sell in an excellent trade to a top of £239 each with all good quality ewes from £140 to £195 per head.
Ewes and doubles sold at £305, £300 and £295.
All good quality outfits sold from £230 to £270 each.
Singles sold up to £230 each with others at £220, £205 and £200 each.
Main demand for good quality singles sold from £160 to £195 each.
Heavy hoggets
Banbridge farmer : 24k £127 529p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £127 521p : Armagh farmer : 24.3k £124.50 512p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.1k £127 506p : Keady producer : 24.3k £122 502p : Dungannon seller : 24.8k £124 500p : Tandragee seller : 25.8k £128.50 498p : Ballinderry producer : 25.3k £126 498p and Armagh seller : 24.3k £121 498p.
Middleweights
Benburb producer ; 21k £123 586p : Armagh farmer : 22k £123 559p : Benburb producer : 21.7k £119 548p : Crossmaglen farmer : 23.5k £127.50 543p : Loughgall seller : 20.1k £107 532p : Keady producer : 21.6k £114.50 530p : Loughgall farmer : 20.2k £107 530p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 22k £116 527p.