Heavy horse show returns

The Lammas fair heavy horse show committee are pleased to announce the return of the show this year after missing two years due to covid.

Sadly Martin Gillan, who was pivotal in organising and keeping the show going over the past number of years has passed away. A new committee has been formed and they hope to keep the heavy horse show going in Martin’s memory.

The show takes place in the Sheskburn House car park at 11.30 on Saturday, 27th August.

This year organisers are having two sections, one for Clydesdales and one for cobs with various classes within each.