Heavy lambs selling from £100 to £110 at Massereene

Prices: Antrim producer single lamb 31kg at £110. Dundrod producer 12 lambs 26kg at £106. Glenarm producer 13 lambs 25kg at £105. Antrim producer 14 lambs 25kg at £104. Ballygally producer 22 lambs 25kg at £102. Toomebridge producer 10 lambs 27kg at £102. Lurgan producer 11 lambs 30kg at £102. Ballycarry producer 21 lambs 25kg at £101.50. Antrim producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £101. Ballyclare producer 41 lambs 25kg at £101. Larne producer 24 lambs 26kg at £101. Portadown producer 21 lambs 27kg at £101. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 27kg at £101. Dunadry producer 23 lambs 27kg at £101. Ballinderry producer 14 lambs 24.5kg ~ 100. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 25kg at £100. Ballygally producer 16 lambs 24kg at £100. Dundrod producer 14 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Dundrod producer 18 lambs 25kg at £100. Aldergrove producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Larne producer 15 lambs 26kg at £100. Larne producer 14 lambs 27kgm at £100. Kells producer 5 lambs 24kg at £100. Glenarm producer 20 La,bs 25kg at £100. Mallusk producer 16 lambs 24.5kg at £100. Moorfields producer 27 lambs 23kg at £95. Mallusk producer 36 lambs 23kg at £95. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 23kg at £94.50. Ballinderry producer 28 lambs 23kg at £94. Carrickfergus producer 53 lambs 22.5kg at £93.50. Carnlough producer 21 lambs 22kg at £92.50. Islandmagee producer 52 lambs 22kg at £92. Templepatrick producer 13 lambs 22kg at £91. Glenarm producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £90.