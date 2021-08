Heavy lambs selling from £102 to £108.50 each at Markethill Mart

Store lamb trade and cull ewe trade remain very firm.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 410 to 446p per kg for 24k at £107 from a Dromore farmer followed by 444p/k for 24k at £106.50 from a Crossmaglen producer.

Main demand for heavy lambs from £102 to £108.50 each.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 410 to 453p/k for 23.4k at £106 from a Belleeks farmer followed by 448p/k for 22.9 at £102.50 from a Markethill producer.

Several top quality pens sold from 435 to 447p/k.

A very large entry of store lambs sold in a very firm trade with strong stores selling from 430 to 462p/k for 17.3k at £80 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 460p/k for 17.7k at £81.50 from a Middletown farmer. An Attical farmer received 455p/k for 18.2k at £82.50 each.

Light store lambs sold steadily from 470 to 530p/k with a top of 622p/k for 9.8k at £61 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 560p/k for 10k at £56 from an Attical producer.

330 cull ewes sold to a top of £160.

All well fleshed ewes from £110 to £157.

Poor quality ewes from £80 to £100 each.

A full yard of breeding hoggets sold in a firm trade with a top price of £225 paid twice followed by £218 and £216.

Several pens of good quality ewe hoggets sold from £180 to £210 each.

Heavy lambs

Dromore producer 24k £107 446p/k: Crossmaglen producer 24k £106.50 444p/k: Glenanne producer 24k £104.50 435p/k: Newry producer 24.4k £10.50 432p/k: Caledon producer 24.4k £105 430p/k: Portadown producer 24k £102 425p/k: Moira producer 24k £102 425pk and Newry producer 24k £102 425p/k.

Midweight lambs

Belleeks producer 23.4k £106 453p/k: Markethill producer 22.9k £102.50 448p/k: Newry producer 22.4k £100 447p/k: Markethill producer 22.2k £98.50 444p/k: Moy producer 20k £88.50 443p/k: Armagh producer 23.5k £103.80 442p/k: Armagh producer 23.8k £105 441p/k and Lurgan producer 22.4 £98.80 441p/k.

Strong store lambs

Belleeks producer 17.3 £80 462p/k: Middletown producer 17.7k £81.50 460p/k: Attical producer 18.2k £82.80 455p/k: Middletown producer 19.5k £88.50 454p/k: Rostrevor producer 19k £86 453p/k: Rostrevor producer 18.9k £85 450p/k and Portadown producer 18.5k £83 449p/k.

Light store lambs