Heavy lambs selling from £130 to £137.50 at Massereene Mart

Heavy lots selling from £130 to £137.50.

Cast ewes met a stunning trade Texels to £172.

Charollais selling to £163.

Suffolks selling to £157.

Mules selling to £125.

Cheviots selling to £119 and a record price of £112 for a pen of Blackface ewes.

Lightweight lambs: Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 22kg at £131 = 595p. Aldergrove producer 11 lambs 22kg at £129 = 586p. Ballyeaston producer 6 lambs 22kg at £127 = 577p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23kg at £132 = 574p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22kg at £125. = 568p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £122 = 567p. Magherafelt producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £122 = 567p. Antrim producer 13 lambs 24kg at £136 = 567p. Magheramourne producer 6 lambs 22kg at £124 = 563p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 23kg at £129 = 561p. Nutts Corner producer 16 lambs 24kg at £134 = 558. Mallusk producer 2 lambs 21kg at £117 = 557p. Antrim producer 71 lambs 23kg at £128 = 556p. Randalstown producer 8 lambs 21kg at £116.50 = 554p. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 22kg at £122 = 554p. Toomebridge producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £119 = 553p. Crumlin producer 23 lambs 21.5kg at £119 = 553p. Moorfields producer 16 lambs 22kg at £121.50 = 552p. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 22kg at £121 = 550p.

Heavy lambs: Crumlin producer 11 lambs 27kg at £137.50. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 27kg at £137. Comber producer 23 lambs 25kg at £136. Cookstown producer 19 lambs 25kg at £135. Antrim producer 10 lambs 29kg at £135. Kells producer 15 lambs 25kg at £134. Ligoniel producer 2 lambs 25kg at £133. Randalstown producer 3 lambs 24.5kg at £131.50. Ballynure producer 7 lambs 26kg at £131. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 24kg at £131.