Heavy lambs selling steadily to £129 at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £125 to £129 each with all good quality pens selling from 480p to 504p per kilo.

Top price of 516p per kilo was paid for 25k at £129 each, followed by 508p per kilo for 24k at £122 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 530p to 570p per kilo for 20 kilos at £114 each, followed by 560p per kilo for 20k at £112 each.

Top price for middleweights £131 each for 23.7k 553p per kilo.

Good quality store lambs sold from 540p to 617p per kilo for 15.4k at £95 each, followed by 604p per kilo for 14.9k at £90 each.

Cull ewes sold to a top of £152 each.

All good fleshed ewes sold from £100 to £144 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £95 each.

Heavy lambs

Loughgilly seller : 25k £129 516p : Newry producer : 24.2k £122 508p : Moy seller : 24.2k £123 508p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £124 508p : Tandragee seller : 24.6k £124 504p : Markethill producer : 24.7k £124 502p : Annaghmore farmer : 25k £126 502p and Kilkeel producer : 25.2k £126 500p.

Middleweight lambs

Markethill farmer : 20k £114 570p : Poyntzpass farmer : 20k £112 560p : Armagh producer : 23.7k £131 553p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 21.2k £117 552p : Armagh seller : 20.8k £114 548p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 21.4k £117 547p : Scarva producer : 20k £108 540p and Poyntzpass seller : 20.9k £112.50 538p.

Store lambs