Heavy lambs selling to £127 each at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £127 each with several pens from £120 to £126 each. The average price per head for 450.

Heavy lambs sold was £123.50 each.

A reduction of £5 per head on the week.

All good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 470p to 496p per kilo with a top of 500p for 24.5k at £122.50 each, followed by 498p for 24.5k at £122 each.

Good quality Middleweight Lambs sold from 510p to 538p per kilo for 21.3k at £114.50 each, followed by 535p per kilo for 20.1k at £107.50 each.

Good quality Store Lambs sold steadily from 530p to 578p per kilo for 17.9k at £103.50 each, followed by 568p per kilo for 19k at £108 each.

A smaller entry of 100 cull ewes sold to a top of £140 each.

Main demand from £90 to £133 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon seller : 24.5k £122.50 500p : Markethill farmer : 24.5k £122 498p : Tandragee producer : 24.4k £121 496p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.5k £126 494p : Banbridge producer : 25.3k £125 494p : Loughgilly seller : 24.8k £122.50 494p : Tassagh farmer : 24.3k £120 494p : Belleeks seller : 24.8k £122 492p and Dungannon producer : 24.8k £122 492p.

Middleweight lambs

Richhill seller : 21.3k £114.50 538p : Poyntzpass farmer : 20.1k £107.50 535p : Banbridge producer : 22k £117.50 534p : Crossmaglen farmer : 20.6k £110 534p : Loughgall producer : 21.5k £114.50 533p : Glenanne seller : 22k £117 532p : Dungannon producer : 20.4k £108 529p and Markethill farmer : 20.8k £110 529p.

Store lambs