Heavy lambs selling to £128 at Markethill Mart

Good quality light lambs sold from 510p to 539p per kilo for 23k at £124 each for a Loughgall farmer followed by 538p per kilo for 20.8k at £112 for a Markethill producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £122 to £128 each and averaged £125 each.

Good quality pens of heavy lambs sold from 500p to 529p per kilo for 24k at £127 each from a Dromore farmer followed by 529p per kilo for 24.3k at £128.50 each from a Cullaville farmer.

The 310 cull ewes sold to a top of £148 each.

Main demand from £110 to £139 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A full yard for the final sale of breeding sheep sold in an exceptionally strong demand with doubles selling to £325 with several doubles selling from £250 to £280 each.

Singles sold to £275 each with several good quality singles from £210 to £265 each.

Heavy lambs

Dromore farmer : 24k £127 529p : Cullaville producer : 24.3k £128.50 529p : Moy seller : 25k £130 520p : Portadown producer : 24.7k £128 518p : Tassagh seller : 24k £123 513p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24k £123 513p : Newry producer : 24k £122 508p : Markethill farmer : 24k £122 508p and Cullyhanna seller : 24.7k £125 506p.

Light spring lambs