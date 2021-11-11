Heavy lambs selling to £128.50 at Markethill

Cull ewe trade remained steady.

The 1370 lambs sold in a noticeably stronger trade with good quality heavy lambs selling from 500p to 538p per kilo for 24k at £129 each from a Tynan farmer, followed by 529p for 24k at £127 each from an Armagh producer.

Several pens sold from £127 to £133 per head.

In total, 310 heavy lambs averaged 25.5kgs at £128.50 504p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 540p to 569p per kilo with a top of 593p for 20k at £118.50 each from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 569p for 22.4k at £127.50 each from a Tandragee producer.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 668p per kilo for 25 lambs 13.7k at £91.50 each from a Hilltown farmer, followed by 653p for 18 lambs 14.1k at £92 each from a Rostrevor farmer.

Main demand for light stores sold from 580p to 640p and for stronger stores sold from 550p to 616p per kilo for 22 lambs 17.2k at £106 each from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by 605p for 18.1k at £109.50 each from a Kilcoo farmer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £100 to £147 each with a top of £172 each.

Plainer quality ewes sold from £75 to £90 each.

Heavy lambs

Tynan farmer : 24k £129 538p : Armagh farmer : 24k £127 529p : Armagh seller : 24.4k £129 529p : Armagh farmer : 25.2k £131.50 522p : Armagh producer : 24.2k £126 521p : Annaghmore farmer : 24.5k £127.50 : Loughgall seller : 24.8k £128.50 518p : Dungannon seller and 24.1k £124.50 517p.

Middleweight lambs

Tandragee farmer : 20k £118.50 593p : Tandragee producer : 22.4k £127.50 569p : Warrenpoint seller : 20k £113 565p : Ballynahinch producer : 20.4k £115 564p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20.9k £117.50 562p : Crossmaglen farmer : 20.3k £114 562p : Loughgall seller : 22.9k £127.50 557p : Cullyhanna farmer : 23.3k £127.50 547p : Loughgall producer : 20.5k £112 546p and Lurgan seller : 23.6k £128.50 545p.

Light stores

Hilltown seller : 13.7k £91.50 668p : Rostrevor farmer : 14.1k £92 653p : Aughnacloy farmer : 16.5k £105 636p : Newry producer : 11k £70 636p : Aughnacloy farmer : 15k £94.50 630p : Crossmaglen seller : 14k £88 629p and Aughnacloy farmer : 14.8k £92 622p.

Strong stores