Heavy lambs selling to £129 each at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold from £122 to £129 each with top quality pens from 480p to 513p per kilo for 24 kilos at £123 each, followed by 508p per kilo for 24 kilos at £122 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 520p to 566p per kilo for 23.5 kilos at £133 each, followed by 550p per kilo for 21.1kilos at £116 each.

Good quality stores sold from 550p to 627p per kilo for 15 kilos at £94 each.

The 160 cull ewes sold to £169 each.

Main demand from £100 to £162 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

Heavy lambs

Middletown farmer : 24k £123 513p : Mayobridge seller : 24k £122 508p : Whitecross farmer : 24.4k £1123 504p : Corbet seller : 25k £126 504p : Armagh producer : 24.6k £122.50 498p and Collone farmer : 24.1k £120 498p.

Middleweight lambs

Ballinderry Upper : 23.5k £133 566p : Richhill seller : 21.1k £116 550p : Middletown producer : 20.2k £109 540p : Portadown producer : 22.5k £121 538p : Katesbridge seller : 21.1k £113 536p : Tandragee farmer : 20.5k £109 531p : Markethill farmer : 21.5K £114 530P and Crossmaglen seller : 20.8k £110 529p.

Stores