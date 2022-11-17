Heavy lambs sold to £130 each with several pens from £116 to £121 each.

Top rate of 479p per kilo for 24k at £115 from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received 473p per kilo for 24k at £113.50 each.

Livestock Markets

All good quality pens sold from 440p to 468p per kilo.

Good quality middleweights sold from 470p to 512p per kilo for 40 lambs, 20.4k at £104.50 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 510p for 20k at £102 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Store lambs sold to 561p for 15.7k at £88 each. All good quality stores from 480p to 541p per kilo.

Stronger pens from 530p for 18.5k at £98 each.

Advertisement

Cull ewe trade was firmer to a top of £202.

All fleshed ewes from £110 to £176 each.

Poor quality ewes from £50 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Advertisement

Dungannon farmer : 24k £115 479p : Dungannon farmer : 24k £113.50 473p : Markethill farmer : 24.8k £116 468p : Richhill farmer : 24k £112 467p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24.5k £114 465p : Nth farmer : 25.8k £117 454p : Nth farmer : 25.7k £116 451p and Armagh farmer : 25.1k £113 450p.

Middleweight lambs

Kilkeel farmer : 20.4k £104.50 512p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20k £102 510p : Loughbrickland farmer : 20.5k £104.50 510p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20.3k £102 503p : Mayobridge farmer : 21.8k £108 495p : Armagh farmer : 23.3k £115 494p : Keady farmer : 23k £113 491p : Richhill farmer : 21.3k £104 488p and Loughgall farmer : 20.8k £100.50 483p.

Store lambs

Advertisement