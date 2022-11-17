Heavy lambs selling to £130 each at Markethill Mart
An entry of 1200 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 16th November returned an improved trade for both fat lambs and cull ewes.
Heavy lambs sold to £130 each with several pens from £116 to £121 each.
Top rate of 479p per kilo for 24k at £115 from a Dungannon farmer.
The same owner received 473p per kilo for 24k at £113.50 each.
Most Popular
All good quality pens sold from 440p to 468p per kilo.
Good quality middleweights sold from 470p to 512p per kilo for 40 lambs, 20.4k at £104.50 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 510p for 20k at £102 from a Ballynahinch farmer.
Store lambs sold to 561p for 15.7k at £88 each. All good quality stores from 480p to 541p per kilo.
Stronger pens from 530p for 18.5k at £98 each.
Advertisement
Cull ewe trade was firmer to a top of £202.
All fleshed ewes from £110 to £176 each.
Poor quality ewes from £50 to £80 each.
Heavy lambs
Advertisement
Dungannon farmer : 24k £115 479p : Dungannon farmer : 24k £113.50 473p : Markethill farmer : 24.8k £116 468p : Richhill farmer : 24k £112 467p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24.5k £114 465p : Nth farmer : 25.8k £117 454p : Nth farmer : 25.7k £116 451p and Armagh farmer : 25.1k £113 450p.
Middleweight lambs
Kilkeel farmer : 20.4k £104.50 512p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20k £102 510p : Loughbrickland farmer : 20.5k £104.50 510p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20.3k £102 503p : Mayobridge farmer : 21.8k £108 495p : Armagh farmer : 23.3k £115 494p : Keady farmer : 23k £113 491p : Richhill farmer : 21.3k £104 488p and Loughgall farmer : 20.8k £100.50 483p.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Markethill farmer : 15.7k £88 561p : Banbridge farmer : 15.7k £85 541p : Castlewellan farmer : 16k £85 531p : Attical farmer : 18.5k £98 530p : Markethill farmer : 15.6k £82 526p : Moy farmer : 17.2k £90 523p : Closkelt farmer : 18.6k £96.50 519p and Middletown farmer : 16.1k £83.50 519p.