Heavy lambs selling to £132.50 at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold to £132.50 for 24.7kgs (536) for a Ballynahinch farmer.

All good quality heavies sold from 510p to 533p per kilo for 24kgs at £128 each.

Several pens sold from £128 to £131.50 each.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 25.6kgs at £129 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from 530p to 570p per kilo for 20.6kgs at £117.50 from a Newry farmer.

Top price for middleweights £128 each for 25 lambs at 23kgs (557).

Light stores sold from 570p to 625p per kilo with a top of 731p per kilo for 11.5kgs at £84 each, followed by 634p for 14.2kgs at £90 each.

Stronger stores sold from 540p to 611p per kilo for 18kgs at £110 each.

The 240 cull ewes sold to a top of £143 each.

Heavy lambs

Ballynahinch farmer : 24.7k £132.50 536p : Crossmaglen seller : 24k £128 533p : Drumlough farmer : 24.1k £127 527p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £128 525p : Drumlough seller : 24.8k £130 524p : Lurgan producer : 24.1k £126 523p : Jerrettspass farmer : 24.6k £128 520p : Richhill producer : 25k £129.50 518p and Cullyhanna seller : 25.4k £131.50 518p.

Middleweight lambs

Newry farmer : 20.6k £117.50 570p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.8k £116.50 560p : Portadown seller : 21k £117 557p : Armagh seller : 23k £128 557p : Newry producer : 21.7k £120.50 555p : Caledon farmer : 23k £127 552p and Ballynahinch farmer : 21.4k £118 552p.

Light stores

Richhill seller : 11.5k £84 731p : Cullyhanna farmer : 14.2k £90 634p : Richhill farmer : 12k £75 625p : Rathfriland seller : 14k £87 622p : Loughgilly farmer : 15.8k £97.50 617p and Poyntzpass farmer : 16.2k £97 599p.

Strong stores