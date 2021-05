Heavy lambs selling to £142 at Massereene Mart

Lamb prices: Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £129 = 629p. Parkgate producer 6 lambs 20kg at £125 = 625p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 22kg at £137 = 623p. Ballymena producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £140 = 622p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 20.5kg at £127 = 620p. Larne producer 6 lambs 23kg at £142 = 617p. Moorfields producer 5 lambs 19.5kg at £120 = 615p. Toomebridge producer 17 lambs 21kg at £128.50 = 612p. Moorfields producer 22 lambs 20kg at £122 = 611p. Comber producer 11 lambs 21kg at £128 = 610p. Toomebridge producer 29 lambs 22kg at £134 = 609. Ballynure producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £131 = 609p. Antrim producer 110 lambs 23kg at £140 = 608p. Kells producer 7 lambs 22kg at £133 = 605p. Muckamore producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £130 = 604p. Newtownards producer 8 lambs 23kg at £139 = 604p. Mallusk producer 7 lambs 23kg at £138 = 600p. Muckamore producer 6 lambs 21kg at £126 = 600p. Larne producer 5 lambs 23kg at £138 = 600p. Cookstown producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £141 = 600p.