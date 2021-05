Heavy lambs selling to £155 at Massereene Mart

Heavy lambs to £155 for a pen of Texels 24kgs. Cast ewes sold to £141 for a pen of cross Texels, Lamb prices: Antrim producer 20 lambs 20kg at £130 = 650p. Doagh producer 7 lambs 23kg at £148.50. = 648p. Nutts Corner producer 9 lambs 19.5kg at £125 = 641p. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 23kg at £147 = 639p. Lisburn producer 3 lambs 19kg at £121 = 637p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £130 = 634p. Dundrod producer 6 lambs 21kg at £133 = 633p. Waringstown producer 6 lambs 19kg at £120 = 631p. Aghalee producer 4 lambs 20.5kg at £129 = 629p. Ballynure producer 15 lambs 21kg at £132 = 628p. Moorfields producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £135 = 628p. Aldergrove producer 10 lambs 22kg at £138 = 627p. Antrim producer 92 lambs 23kg at £144 = 626p. Raloo producer 5 lambs 20kg at £125 = 625p. Nutts Corner producer 26 lambs 22kg at £137 = 623p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £140 = 622p. Raloo producer 3 lambs 22kg at £137 = 622p. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 20kg at £124 = 620p. Mallusk producer 4 lambs 21kg at £130 = 619p. Dundrod producer 8 lambs 21kg at £130 = 619p. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 21kg at £130 = 619p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 21kg at £130 = 619p. Ballycarry producer 3 lambs 21kg at £130 = 619p. Ballynahinch producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £145.50 = 619p.