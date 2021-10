Heavy lambs to £123 at Massereene

PRICES: Muckamore Producer Single Lamb 35kg at 123. Antrim Producer Single Lamb 29kg at 122. Portadown Producer 13 Lambs 26kg at 118. Crumlin Producer 5 Lambs 27kg at 117. Crumlin Producer Single Lamb 33kg at 116. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 25.5kg at 115. Antrim Producer 8 Lambs 26kg at 114. Crumlin Prouder 16 Lambs 27.5kg at 114. Moorfields Producer 20 Lambs 25kg at 113. Ballymena Producer 31 Lambs 25kg at 112. Antrim Producer 8 Lambs 25kg at 112. Ballycarry Producer 7 Lambs 24.5kg at 112. Tobermore Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 112. Antrim Producer 19 Lambs 25.5kg at 112. Dundrod Producer 30 Lambs 25.5kg at 112.50. Ballyclare Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 111. Templepatrick Producer 15 Lambs 25kg at 111. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 25kg at 110. Muckamore Producer 8 Lambs 25kg at 110. Antrim Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 110. Antrim Producer 9 Lambs 25kg at 110. Lisburn Producer 21 Lambs 25kg at 110. Crumlin Producer 6 Lambs 25kg at 110.

LIGHTWEIGHTS: Raloo Producer 5 Lambs 21kg at 100. =476p. Randalstown Producer 16 Lambs 21kg at 100. = 476p. Larne Producer 23 Lambs 20kg at 94.50. = 472p. Portadown Producer 8 Lambs 22.5kg at 106. = 471p. Lisburn Producer 6 Lambs 20kg at 94. = 470p. Crumlin Producer 7 Lambs 22kg at 103. = 468p. Carrickfergus Producer 6 Lambs 22kg at 103. = 468p. Ballinderry Producer 11 Lambs 22kg at 103. = 468p. Carrowdore Producer 13 Lambs 22.5kg at 105. = 466p. Antrim Producer 5 Lambs 23kg at 107. = 465p. Larne Producer 28 Lambs 23kg at 107. = 465p. Templepatrick Producer 18 Lambs 23kg at 107. = 465p. Carrowdore Producer 13 Lambs 22.5kg at 105. = 465p. Randalstown Producer 11 Lambs 21.5kg at 100. = 465p. Ballyclare Producer 6 Lambs 21.5kg at 100. = 465p. Ballinderry Producer 4 Lambs 21kg at 97.50. = 464p. Islandmagee Producer 4 Lambs 24kg at 111. = 462p Ballyclare Producer 16 Lambs 23.5kg at 108. = 460p. Broughshane Producer 16 Lambs 23.5kg at 108. = 460.